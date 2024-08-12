Work on Interstate 90 (I-90) is creating lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week.

Work on the Yakima River Bridge, near Cle Elum, has drivers down to a single-lane on I-90 east, as shown by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras.

EB 90 is down to a single-lane near MP 80, near Cle Elum. Road work is between 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. daily, through Thursday. Drivers should plan on lengthy delays or plan your trip around these hours. North Bend to Ellensburg is at 1-hour and 50-minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZuJNdGvr8O — KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) August 12, 2024

The lane reduction is only one mile, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, but KIRO Newsradio traffic reporters said they have seen a 10-mile backup at times.

Work is scheduled daily through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should consider Highway 2 as an alternate route.

I-90 travel updates for next week. No rolling slowdowns between the summit and North Bend. And there is a rock blasting closure on Thursday that may last longer that one hour – starts at 7:30 p.m. near Easton. pic.twitter.com/dCw3Y1JMw3 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 9, 2024

Travelers can also expect traffic on I-90 near North Bend, I-90 near Snoqualmie Summit, I-90 near Easton and I-90 near Vantage Bridge.

For a real-time traffic map, head to WSDOT’s website.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Nate Conners, KIRO Newsradio