Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

I-90 work creates lengthy backups for travelers heading to Eastern Washington

Aug 12, 2024, 2:59 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Image: Work on I-90 created lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week....

Work on I-90 created lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week. (Image courtesy of WSDOT)

(Image courtesy of WSDOT)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Work on Interstate 90 (I-90) is creating lengthy backups for drivers headed to Eastern Washington this week.

Work on the Yakima River Bridge, near Cle Elum, has drivers down to a single-lane on I-90 east, as shown by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras.

The lane reduction is only one mile, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, but KIRO Newsradio traffic reporters said they have seen a 10-mile backup at times.

More traffic: Driver involved in truck crash that snarled I-5 traffic in Olympia may have been high

Work is scheduled daily through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should consider Highway 2 as an alternate route.

Travelers can also expect traffic on I-90 near North Bend, I-90 near Snoqualmie Summit, I-90 near Easton and I-90 near Vantage Bridge.

More local news: Car collides with barrier on I-5 near Tacoma Dome, fire erupts

For a real-time traffic map, head to WSDOT’s website.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Nate Conners, KIRO Newsradio

Chokepoints

Image: A lumber truck crash caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 5 (I-5) just north of Exit ...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

Driver involved in truck crash that snarled I-5 traffic in Olympia may have been high

Weekend commuters headed to the coast saw heavy delays Friday, partly due to the crash of a truck hauling lumber on I-5 south in Olympia.

3 days ago

Seattle Traffic...

Nate Connors

The dreaded traffic term ‘Expect delays’ in play for Seattle this weekend

Mariners fans and others who will be driving to or through downtown this weekend will face a few traffic challenges.

3 days ago

A car collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 (I-5) heading north near the Tacoma Dome, causing the...

Frank Sumrall

Car collides with barrier on I-5 near Tacoma Dome, fire erupts

A car collided with a barrier on Interstate 5 (I-5) heading north near the Tacoma Dome, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

3 days ago

driver 100 mph...

Luke Duecy

Driver crashes at 100 mph after fleeing police, passenger killed at the scene

A Jeep Cherokee struck a light pole at more than 100 miles per hour. The driver is under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

4 days ago

washington ferry workers...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Unseen workers keep the ferries afloat, but a breaking point is near

Wipers, oilers and engineers are the key to the future of the Washington ferries system, but there are not enough of them to go around.

4 days ago

fatal car crash pedestrian I-5...

Frank Sumrall

All I-5 lanes clear after fatal car crash involving pedestrian shuts down highway for hours

A fatal car crash involving a pedestrian forced all but one lane of southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) to close near State Route 526 in Everett.

4 days ago

I-90 work creates lengthy backups for travelers heading to Eastern Washington