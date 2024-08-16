This weekend’s weather could be quite ‘en-lightning!’ Showers and thunderstorms are likely to track from south to north through Western Washington late Saturday into Sunday morning.

A developing upper-level low off the Pacific Northwest coast is forecast to swing a prominent weather system embedded in southerly flow aloft through the region. This weather pattern will trigger the showers and thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms will come with plenty of lightning, brief heavy rainfall and blustery winds. It has been a while since the region has had such a thunderstorm outbreak. The last such event was in May of 2017. Parts of Thurston County were hammered by bursts of heavy rainfall and brief strong damaging winds, blowing down trees and producing local power outages.

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising well into the 70s and even the lower 80s. The heat of the day will help set the stage as the weather system moving north into the region helps to destabilize the atmosphere by Saturday evening, resulting in the showers and thunderstorms.

This weather system will move north of the region later Sunday morning with lingering spotty showers and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

This summer thus far has been quite warm and dry. The last really substantial widespread rainfall was back in early June. The rainfall associated with this weekend’s weather system unfortunately will likely be more spotty versus widespread, yet helpful regarding the ongoing dry conditions. The moisture and higher humidity with this weather pattern should help the wildfire fighting efforts with the fire near Brinnon on the Olympic Peninsula.

Western Washington lightning could start fires

The lightning with these thunderstorms also could start local fires. Yet, the showers and moisture in the air with higher humidity should dampen any such fire starts.

For those with outdoor activities planned for late Saturday and Saturday night, have alternate plans in hand if threatening weather approaches. And remember the phrase, when thunder roars, go indoors. Avoid tall objects like trees to seek shelter. The state of Washington has not had a lightning-related fatality since 1996. Let’s keep it that way.

