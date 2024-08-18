Billowing plumes of smoke could be seen in the North Cascades over the weekend after lightning caused a fire, named the Ruby Fire, near Diablo earlier this month.

As of Sunday at 12 p.m., the fire is at 820 acres and is 0% contained, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). The fire started on August 9.

Saturday night, a major storm shook the state, bringing lightning and thunder. Officials said the winds and high temperatures contributed to a stronger fire and smoke spread throughout the area.

However, the region also received 3/8″ of rain. NPS said fire managers are assessing the impact of the storm and will continue operations as safety permits, adding getting to the fire is difficult with the steep hills and hazards.

NPS said firefighters will continue to protect nearby buildings, park campgrounds, trails and other resources as they prepare for the fire to grow.

“The Ruby Fire is a full suppression fire, and firefighters are utilizing strategies and tactics that provide the highest likelihood for success, while mitigating risks to firefighters and the public,” the release stated.

NPS said the main objectives are protecting humans, minimizing damage to buildings and limiting wildfire spread to the north and west.

Officials also noted multiple closures are in place for public safety. Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch, Thunder Arm south of State Route (SR) 20 and SRe 20 east of the park from milepost 148 and milepost 157, are closed.

For a full list of closures, visit NPS’ website.

Campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbeque grills, are banned in all portions of North Cascades National Park Service Complex, according to NPS. That includes the North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

NPS also stated that drones “can seriously impact the safety of firefighting efforts, and operating drones within North Cascades National Park is prohibited, except with prior written approval from the superintendent.”

According to NPS, overall air quality will be good on Sunday in the upper Skagit Valley region.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.