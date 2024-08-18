Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Lightning causes more than 800 acre fire in North Cascades

Aug 18, 2024, 1:19 PM

The Ruby Fire near Diablo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

The Ruby Fire near Diablo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Billowing plumes of smoke could be seen in the North Cascades over the weekend after lightning caused a fire, named the Ruby Fire, near Diablo earlier this month.

As of Sunday at 12 p.m., the fire is at 820 acres and is 0% contained, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). The fire started on August 9.

Saturday night, a major storm shook the state, bringing lightning and thunder. Officials said the winds and high temperatures contributed to a stronger fire and smoke spread throughout the area.

More weather: Major storm rips through Western Washington overnight

However, the region also received 3/8″ of rain. NPS said fire managers are assessing the impact of the storm and will continue operations as safety permits, adding getting to the fire is difficult with the steep hills and hazards.

NPS said firefighters will continue to protect nearby buildings, park campgrounds, trails and other resources as they prepare for the fire to grow.

“The Ruby Fire is a full suppression fire, and firefighters are utilizing strategies and tactics that provide the highest likelihood for success, while mitigating risks to firefighters and the public,” the release stated.

NPS said the main objectives are protecting humans, minimizing damage to buildings and limiting wildfire spread to the north and west.

Officials also noted multiple closures are in place for public safety. Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch, Thunder Arm south of State Route (SR) 20 and SRe 20 east of the park from milepost 148 and milepost 157, are closed.

For a full list of closures, visit NPS’ website.

Campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbeque grills, are banned in all portions of North Cascades National Park Service Complex, according to NPS. That includes the North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

‘We’re not leaving:’ Evacuation orders increase for 53-day Pioneer fire, only 15% contained

NPS also stated that drones “can seriously impact the safety of firefighting efforts, and operating drones within North Cascades National Park is prohibited, except with prior written approval from the superintendent.”

According to NPS, overall air quality will be good on Sunday in the upper Skagit Valley region.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Seattle Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting....

Julia Dallas

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven

The Seattle Police Department reported a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Aug. 13.

3 hours ago

This is a photo of the truck and an image of the person of interest police are looking for. (Photo:...

Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Three murder victims in Concrete house fire identified

Authorities have identified three people who were shot, after their bodies were found inside a house destroyed by fire in Concrete last week. Police continue their search for a person of interest they have also identified. The Mount Vernon Police Department is leading the investigation. Crime Blotter: Two teens injured in gang-related shooting at Grant […]

7 hours ago

Grant County Sheriff's Truck...

Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Two teens injured in gang-related shooting at Grant County Fairgrounds

Two teens are recovering and another teenager is in police custody after what authorities are calling a “gang-related” shooting at the Grant County Fairgrounds Friday evening. Investigators say just after nine o’clock, a 15-year-old gang member was in line for a ride when a confrontation broke out between rival gangs. They say he pulled a […]

1 day ago

Image: Representing the Northwest, the South Hill Little League coaches and players pose for a phot...

Bill Kaczaraba

Puyallup’s South Hill team down, but not out in the Little League World Series

Puyallp's South Hill Little League team makes its World Series premiere Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

Pike Place Market...

SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS

Seattle’s Pike Place Market opened 117 years ago today

It's an icon in Seattle. The Pike Place Market, known for its flowers, food, and art, turns 117 years old today.

1 day ago

Photo: A wildly successful Gig Harbor escape room was hit by cyber thieves last month....

James Lynch

Hackers unlock Gig Harbor escape room’s secrets, demand cash

A wildly successful Gig Harbor escape room was hit by cyber thieves last month. The hackers threatened to expose its secrets.

1 day ago

Lightning causes more than 800 acre fire in North Cascades