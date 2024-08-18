Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a SoDo nightclub.

The shooting broke out early Saturday morning at 3:09 a.m. in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South, near the Krispy Kreme in South Seattle, according to SPD.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. SPD said despite life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Harborview.

The man, according to police, was shot inside a nightclub by an unidentified suspect(s). The people in the nightclub dispersed before officers arrived, leaving only security with the man.

The suspects fled the area and no arrests have been made.

Detectives said they are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. The Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units processed the crime scene.

Furthermore, detectives in the Homicide Unit have been assigned to this case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for names and callers can remain anonymous.

Last month, police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting inside the Showbox SoDo, a South Seattle music venue in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue South. Investigators accused her of opening fire during a concert, reported KIRO 7.

One of the biggest questions people had was how a person was able to get a gun inside the venue. KIRO 7 reached out to the venue for the answer but didn’t hear back.

