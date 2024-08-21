Close
Hiker’s body recovered after fatal fall near Granite Falls

Aug 21, 2024, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

fall granite falls...

Granite Falls (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Search-and-rescue personnel discovered the body of a man who died while climbing a peak near the Granite Falls area at Del Campo Peak in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The victim, 36, departed for his climb in Granite Falls at approximately 9 a.m. Monday with a friend when he fell 40-50 feet onto a rocky surface.

More fatal climbs: 69-year-old Seattle man dies while climbing Mt. Everest

The victim’s friend gave him CPR after the fall, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, as well as search and rescue volunteers, eventually recovered the victim’s body later Monday.

Del Campo Peak is a prominent summit at the west edge of the North Cascades at an elevation of 6,610 feet. It is located south of Barlow Pass along the Mountain Loop Highway.

The body was airlifted to Taylor’s Landing, where it was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner will then identify the victim.

More dangerous falls: 19-year-old survives nearly 400 foot fall in Mason County

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

