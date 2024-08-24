The tangled web of traffic will wind even tighter this weekend in and around the Puget Sound region due to multiple closures. Consider this weekend traffic update a warning to stay away from these areas, if possible.

SR 520 bridge to close

The 115,000 commuters who travel across Lake Washington on the State Route 520 (SR520) toll bridge daily will have to choose another route when traveling this weekend.

Contractors with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be busy with a list that includes testing lights and fire suppression systems beneath the new Montlake Lid. The work will also feature paving, bridge sign installation, the acquisition of soil samples and spraying sealant on the bridge deck.

The sealant protects the bridge from corrosion. It’s a critical part of maintenance, according the WSDOT.

The closure between Interstate-5 (I-5) and 92nd Avenue NE will go from Friday at 11 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. All associated on- and off-ramps and the SR520 bike trail will also be closed.

Interstate 90 (I-90) is the obvious alternative for those who plan on crossing the lake to get to Seattle.

Parts of I-405 to be unavailable

As KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan explained in his Chokepoints feature Thursday, Interstate 405 (I-405), will be closed in Renton between State Route 167 (SR 167) and State Route 169 (SR 169). That closure begins at midnight Friday and will last until 4 a.m. Monday.

It’s not going to be convenient, but the work needs to get done.

“We totally understand that these closures are very impactful for people trying to travel around the region,” Craig Smiley, the head of construction communications at (WSDOT) told Sullivan. “Unfortunately, we have a limited number of weekends where we can do work, especially with weather. Normally, that’s not an issue in August, but here we are. So we’re trying to pack a lot of work into a pretty short construction window. At this point, we’re just running out of weekends. We still have a lot of events happening, and we still have a lot of work to do.”

Hood Canal Bridge to see closure

Late-night commuters over the Hood Canal Bridge, which borders Jefferson and Kitsap counties, will need to plan around overnight closures needed for crews to safely work on shock absorbers on the bridge.

Work began Thursday night and it will take place again between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Nisqually River Bridge needs repairs

Plans are in the works to replace the Nisqually River Bridge in Thurston County, but construction is still down the road. In the meantime, regular maintenance and repairs are needed to keep the bridge safe for drivers.

This weekend, work will only be on I-5 north where the WSDOT will close two right lanes leaving one lane open for traffic. This is an overnight project for the most part, beginning Friday at 10 p.m. and running through Saturday at 5 a.m. It will pick back up Saturday at 10 p.m. and then run through Sunday at 10 a.m. Drivers traveling Sunday morning may see very little activity while the new concrete cures.

This project, like most, is weather-dependent and can be postponed at a moments notice.

Seahawks return home to Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks will play their the final game of their 2024 preseason slate Saturday night at Lumen Field against the Cleveland Browns.

While preseason games are not quite the draw as the sold-out home games in the fall, it still is a major event that may hamper travel plans for those looking to get around the city’s SODO neighborhood or I-5 in that area.

2 major projects postponed due to weather concerns

The inclement weather has canceled two big projects this weekend.

The State Route 167 (SR 167) project was scheduled from State Route 516 in Kent, to South 277th shutting down all lanes and ramps in both directions. This major project includes replacing panels, repaving, and bridge work and could be rescheduled to start next weekend.

In Fife, the 54th Avenue overpass at I-5 was scheduled to close for pavement work. This work fills cracks and eliminates ruts giving drivers a smoother surface and eliminates water from pooling.

This project is one of 11 highway preservation projects included in the transportation budget this year, and could be rescheduled to start next weekend.

