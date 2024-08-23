It may not look like it right now, but it’s still summer and we’re running out of days left this summer before fall arrives! In the meantime, for those looking for some events to check out, we’ve got some suggestions.

Festivals, BBQs and parties on the lake

The longest-running African American Festival in the Pacific Northwest returns this weekend. Festival Sundiata takes place at the Seattle Center on Saturday and Sunday and will feature food, music, photography and dancing. According to the event’s website, the focus of the festival is intergenerational activities and the promotion of traditional and contemporary African American heritage. More details on the Seattle Center’s website.

Bonney Lake this weekend will have fireworks, stage shows, fun for kids, vendors, friendly competition and more for Bonney Lake Days at Allan Yorke Park! The action starts today until 9 p.m. before reopening and continuing Saturday at 11 a.m.

In DuPont, get ready for a weekend of delicious BBQ! The Dupont BBQ cookoff starts tomorrow and, in addition to plenty of tasty BBQ, there will be live music, kids activities, a beer garden and for those car enthusiasts, there’s even a car show. This is going down at the Clocktower Park. Entry is free and so is parking. Proceeds go towards the American Legion.

At Magnuson Park this weekend, you can learn about and experience the food and culture of Korea during the WABA Korea Expo and Festival. This event takes place today starting at 10 a.m., highlighting not only local businesses, but international as well. Tickets are free for this event, so make sure to swing by.

Ballard events: Den Fest 2024, Bites and Brews

Learn more about some local musicians at Den Fest 2024. There will be two nights of music at the Sunset Tavern tonight and tomorrow. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. You can get single-day tickets for $25, or save a couple bucks and get a two-day pass for $40. Get details @dentapes on Instagram.

Support the Ballard Food Bank and learn more about how things work there during Ballard Bites and Brews. Tickets are a bit pricier, but you can enjoy local breweries, food from local restaurants, local music and games. You’ll also get a chance to tour the Ballard Food Bank and enjoy an opportunity to celebrate and support your local communities and a great food bank.

Megan Rapinoe’s jersey retirement

Fans of Megan Rapinoe are going to want to get tickets for this weekend’s Seattle Reign FC match. Sunday, at 7 p.m., will be the jersey retirement of the legendary forward. There will be a pre-match ceremony, giveaways at the gate, live music and more. According to the team’s website, you’ll have a chance to welcome back some Olympians! Get tickets on Reign FC’s website.

The Seattle Mariners are back in town this weekend, taking on the San Francisco Giants. The M’s are in big-time need of some wins if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. Get tickets through the Seattle Mariners’ website.

More outdoor movies you can’t miss

If you are in the mood for a movie outside this weekend, there are still showings going, so I’ll just run through a couple. Tonight at the Mural Ampitheatre, there will be a showing of The Color Purple. There’s also a free showing of Barbie in Fife. On Sunday night, there’s Movies by The Tower at the lower park on NE 82nd Street showing A League of Their Own. Also, on Sunday night at Hing Hay Park, the CID is putting on a showing of Lilo and Stitch.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears on on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle Morning News.” If you you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.