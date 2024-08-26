Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Human remains found in Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Aug 26, 2024, 7:18 AM

human remains national forest...

Human remains found in Gifford Pinchot National Forest by a hiker and Skamania County Sheriff's Office detectives. (Photo courtesy of USDA Forest Service)

(Photo courtesy of USDA Forest Service)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Human remains were found within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in eastern Skamania County earlier this month, and detectives with the sheriff’s office believe the remains belong to a hiker who went missing more than a decade ago.

A hiker found a human skull on Aug. 10 while in the national forest and reported it to local authorities. Detectives went out to find the human remains, but couldn’t until the hiker volunteered to return to the area five days later to help them recover the skull.

In Plain Sight: How controversial nonprofit We Heart Seattle uncovered human remains

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is now processing the remains for identification, but Skamania County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the remains belong to a hiker who went missing in 2013. The skull was found in the same location where the missing hiker was last seen.

KIRO 7 previously reported about two different people going missing in that area in 2013 —  Maureen Kelly, 19, from Vancouver and Kristopher Zitzewitz, 31, from Oregon.

The Associated Press reported that Kelly was last seen in June 2013 after leaving on a spiritual quest. Her friend reported she went into the woods naked with only a compass and knife in a fanny pack, and when she failed to return to the Canyon Creek Campground, her friend reported it to local authorities.

More missing individuals: 4-year-old Bremerton boy found after taken by mother, Amber alert canceled

Zitzewitz went missing a couple of months later in 2013 after being separated from his hiking partner due to early-season snowfall blocking their route. He was hiking in a remote area of the Pacific Crest Trail in Skamania County, and became separated from his friend after looking for caves.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

boeing starliner...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing Starliner astronauts stranded in space for another 6 months

Over the weekend, Boeing announced the two astronauts won't be able to take the Starliner spacecraft home when it returns to Earth next month.

2 hours ago

Photo: Seattle at night. Washington families can apply for a $200 electricity utility credit throug...

Julia Dallas

How Washington residents can get $200 toward their electric bills

Washington families can apply for a $200 electric credit through the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits Grant Program.

15 hours ago

An explosion and fire heavily damaged the Top of the Hill market in the Renton Highlands. (Photo: R...

Tom Brock

Explosion and fire heavily damage grocery store in Renton Highlands

An explosion and a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the Renton Highlands heavily damaged a grocery store. The fire department responded after a report of an explosion at the “Top of the Hill” market next to a Chevron gas station on Northeast 4th Street near Jericho Avenue. When crews arrived, big flames […]

17 hours ago

Burglars on a destructive rampage demolish a Green Lake storefront in a smash-and-grab robbery. (Ph...

Tom Brock

Smash and grab burglars crash into 14 vehicles during Green Lake heist

Police are looking for a couple of smash-and-grab burglars who went on a destructive rampage in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood, damaging a store and more than a dozen vehicles. Early Thursday morning, they smashed through a glass storefront and tried to steal a safe. The frenzy of wreckage they are responsible for started around 5:35 […]

22 hours ago

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Steve Coogan

Travelers be aware: Cyberattack causing major issues at Sea-Tac Airport

The Port of Seattle, including Sea-Tac Airport, reported Saturday morning in a post on X it is experiencing an internet outage.

2 days ago

Image: Travel guide Rick Steves conducts guidebook research in Bern, Switzerland....

Steve Coogan

Edmonds travel expert Rick Steves discloses that he has cancer

Travel guidebook author and public television host Rick Steves announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

2 days ago

Human remains found in Gifford Pinchot National Forest