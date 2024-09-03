A Puyallup-area family is missing their pet emu in what is now the latest in a series of obscure animal searches in Washington this year.

The emu, known simply as “Emu” or “Emu, Emu” by the family, went missing on Aug. 30 in Puyallup near 112th E. Street and Woodland Avenue.

The emu is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with grayish-brown coloring. The family described the emu as having a black head, big eyes and a really big beak.

While considered one of the world’s most dangerous birds, emu attacks are still very rare. According to the bird’s family, this emu is especially affectionate toward humans.

“She is extremely nice and affectionate, but she can be skittish if startled,” the owner relayed to Washington Lost Dogs, Cats and Pets. “She loves hugs and cuddles. If you have any berries or salad, she will eat it from your hand.”

Additionally, the emu is attracted to rattling noises because she thinks it’s food, such as boxed cereal, one of the emu’s favorites.

It is tough to triangulate where the emu could be due to the bird’s stride and speed. Emus can run as fast as 30 mph and can travel as much as nine to 16 miles in a day.

If anyone has any information regarding the missing emu, you can contact the owner here.

Missing animals running amok in Washington

Many things have defined Washington this year — but none more than loose “wild” animals finding their way to roam the state’s lush vegetation. A zebra on its way from Winlock to Montana escaped its trailer once a latch became loose, sauntering around in both the wildlife and paved roads of the North Bend region for nearly a week.

The zebra was eventually corralled and returned home to an unofficial petting zoo in Anaconda, Montana, operated by Kristine Keltgen.

A few months later, a kinkajou — a rainforest animal that looks similar to a lemur — was found at the east Selah Creek rest area near Yakima. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews said they didn’t know why it was at the rest area, but thought it either escaped or was dropped off.

A kinkajou is typically found in the tropical rainforests from southern Mexico through Brazil. Its scientific name is potos flavus, which translates to golden drinker, as the animal has a golden-brown coat and is fond of nectar. The zoo said the name kinkajou comes from a word that means honey bear and the animal has a sweet tooth.

It’s also been a dramatic year for local zoos. The Point Defiance Zoo had to euthanize a tiger and an elephant due to declining health, while Woodland Park Zoo had to deal with an employee strike and a flock of ducks becoming an afternoon snack for bears within its enclosure. Most recently, a baby gorilla had to transfer zoos after its mom and three other gorilla mothers decided not to raise the baby after failing to bond with it.

