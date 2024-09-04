Auburn residents live in fear as gang violence surges

Auburn — a city once known for its affordable housing and relatively quiet suburban life — now finds itself at the center of a violent struggle that has residents living in fear. The escalating crime rates, particularly the surge in gang-related violence, have left many in this South King County city questioning their safety and the future of their home.

Carly Willis: ‘Nothing seems to be done’

Carly Willis has seen her beloved Auburn change drastically over the past few years. As the owner of Auburn Antique Marketplace, Willis is no stranger to the petty thefts that have become an almost daily occurrence in her store.

“The crime just started ticking up and it hasn’t stopped,” Willis said, frustration evident in her voice. “We went from a couple of really large break-ins to now it’s kind of petty theft every single day almost.”

Despite her best efforts to protect her store and the small businesses it houses, Willis feels increasingly helpless. She explains how she often files police reports and provides evidence, but it isn’t changing things.

“Whether we are catching them in the act or not, it really doesn’t matter because we will call the police … and nothing, nothing seems to be done,” she said.

Willis says her store windows have been smashed multiple times, and it has cost her thousands of dollars out of her own pocket.

“I never have (filed an insurance claim) because they will drop me. Same with many other small businesses. If you file enough claims, they’ll drop you, and I can’t afford to not have insurance.”

The impact of crime isn’t limited to her store. Willis’ personal life was shaken when her babysitter, Brittany Reid, and her young daughter were caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting.

“A few months ago, my babysitter and my child … were walking down the street … she saw someone with a gun pointed out the window and pop, pop, pop, shoot it off into or toward a house,” Willis recalled. “She grabbed my daughter and got her out of harm’s way the best she could.”

That harrowing experience marked a turning point for Willis.

“I think that’s probably when I kind of gave up,” she admitted. “When I resigned myself to this is where we’re at now.”

Brittany Reid: Crime map will tell you not to come here

Brittany Reid, the babysitter who was with Willis’ daughter during the drive-by shooting, is still shaken by the incident. Living near two schools — Mount Baker Middle School and Gildo Rey Elementary — she describes the area as being “in the middle of the insanity.”

“There were shots fired. You can still see on the buildings where the bullets hit the side of the building. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but I had Carly’s kid in the stroller and almost got hit by the car that was out there doing whatever,” Reid recounted.

Reid’s experience isn’t an isolated one. As an administrator for the Auburn Community Facebook page, she frequently hears about similar incidents from neighbors where reports of violence seem to be increasing.

“The disconnect from the community I think is the biggest thing,” she said. “You don’t want to come outside because you don’t know who your neighbors are. You don’t know if they’re good people. You don’t know if something’s going to happen to you just walking down the road.”

As a mother, Reid is particularly worried about the influence of crime on her child.

“I have a 6 year old. Some of these kids (committing the crimes) are 12, 13 years old. Where does this disconnect happen between the sweet little 6 year old that I have to this preteen that’s out there trying to hurt somebody or kill somebody?” she wondered. “It’s scary to think about as a mom that there’s kids out there that will probably be influencing my child toward these negative things.”

Her concerns extend to those considering moving to Auburn.

“Housing prices aren’t the end all, be all. You need to look at crime maps. Check out the schools. But don’t come here because the crime map will tell you. Don’t come here,” she advised bluntly.

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus: ‘There are gang wars going on’

Auburn’s mayor, Nancy Backus, says she knows her city faces challenges. Sitting down for an interview at a Starbucks on A Street at Ellingson Road in South Auburn, Backus spoke candidly about the violence plaguing her city.

Many local leaders are hesitant to describe the involvement of gangs in the growing crime problem.

“It is hard to say ‘gang’ because there is so much that is wrapped into that. But I’ll say it: there are gang wars going on, and part of the problem is there’s no accountability,” Backus acknowledged. “My understanding is that a juvenile can be caught with a gun four times before on the fifth time they can be charged.”

She explained how the lack of consequences for juvenile offenders is exacerbating the problem.

“It’s probably 25 juveniles in King County that are causing a majority of the issues, and one day they’re the victim and the next day they’re the perpetrator,” she said.

A mayor’s frustration

Backus is a strong advocate for holding offenders accountable, regardless of age.

“We need accountability for juveniles and for adults. But we need some accountability and things need to change now. People are dying, and it will be too late when it happens in one of their neighborhoods.”

She also stressed the need for more police officers, despite the current staffing challenges. “We’re down 25 in total. Actually, probably closer to 30.”

The mayor’s frustration is palpable, not just with the situation in Auburn, but with the broader systemic issues that make it difficult to address the crime effectively. She urges residents to reach out to their state and county lawmakers to push for better laws and more resources.

“Auburn is my home. I’ve lived here since I was six years old, and you know we’re going to fight every way that we can because the people in Auburn are good, hard-working people. They deserve to feel safe and be safe, and they deserve leadership who is going to work in that regard,” she said.

A city stigmatized

Despite efforts, Auburn continues to struggle with a negative reputation, often dismissed by other parts of the region as a crime-ridden area. This stigma only adds to the challenges faced by residents like Willis and Reid, who feel abandoned and overlooked.

“This is a regional issue,” Backus said. “All too often, this kind of violence is easy to ignore because it’s South King County and people stigmatize it for being a crime-ridden area. But there are families who live here. These are families who go through the same struggles your family goes through, and these families deserve to feel safe.”

Epilogue: Violence in Auburn continues

Brittany Reid and Carly Willis were interviewed for this article on Tuesday, Aug. 27. On Saturday, Aug. 31, there was another drive-by shooting just down the street from them near an elementary school on “M Street.”

Mayor Backus was interviewed on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 2, at the Starbucks located on “A Street” at Ellingson Road in South Auburn. About 12 hours later, a person was stabbed to death on the sidewalk outside that very same Starbucks.

