CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect yet to be found after fatal overnight shooting in Graham

Sep 23, 2024, 8:51 AM

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An altercation that crescendoed into a shooting, killing one and injuring another, occurred in Graham early Monday, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were notified of the shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. The shooting happened in the 20700 block of 92nd Avenue East. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the street.

More on local crime: Murder suspect pursuit led to long shutdown on I-5 in Everett

The second person injured in the shooting in Graham was taken to a fire station on 187th Street E. and Meridian Street, and then to a nearby hospital. According to KIRO 7, he’s in serious condition.

The suspect in the shooting shot the two men during a fight over a motorcycle, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect subsequently fled in a vehicle. He has not yet been located, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

