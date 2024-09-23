More local crime : Suspect yet to be found after fatal overnight shooting in Graham

The latest robbery involved someone just getting off a King County Metro bus when a masked gunman ran up to them and allegedly demanded they give up their earbuds. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. When SPD officers interviewed the victim of the latest robbery, another one occurred just five minutes apart on Delridge Way.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating at least 10 robberies that have occurred throughout South Seattle recently, believing a few different groups are responsible.

This time, multiple suspects allegedly demanded money from the store’s till while also stealing an employee’s wallet.

According to KING 5, minors were victims in two of the at least 10 robberies that have occurred in the area over the past month.

In one incident involving a minor, a group of six teenagers in ski masks robbed a 12-year-old boy of his phone and sneakers while he was walking home. He was walking from Aki Kurose Middle School when the group cornered him, telling the victim they had a gun.

While SPD tries to gather more information regarding these robberies, law enforcement authorities are simultaneously working to increase police presence in these areas, despite facing a police officer shortage.

SPD hiring incentives

Cash recruiting incentives for the SPD are now permanent after the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Monday morning that offers hiring bonuses of up to $30,000 to new officers.

“It’s a dog fight for hiring and retaining the best talent,” Seattle City Council member Rob Saka told KIRO Newsradio. “With this legislation, I’m confident it will help put us in a better position.”

The ordinance will also increase lateral hire incentives from $30,000 to $50,000.

Since July 2022, SPD has welcomed 100 new hires and seven lateral hires while also rehiring two former officers.

“This is really showing these potential lateral transfers to our jurisdiction that we’re serious about taking on our public safety challenges that we’ve inherited and that we’re acting on them,” Seattle City Council member Bob Kettle said.

