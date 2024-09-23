Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Robberies, mugging run amok in South Seattle this past month

Sep 23, 2024, 11:47 AM

south seattle robberies...

Cop lights activated atop a police vehicle. (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating at least 10 robberies that have occurred throughout South Seattle recently, believing a few different groups are responsible.

The latest robbery involved someone just getting off a King County Metro bus when a masked gunman ran up to them and allegedly demanded they give up their earbuds. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. When SPD officers interviewed the victim of the latest robbery, another one occurred just five minutes apart on Delridge Way.

More local crime: Suspect yet to be found after fatal overnight shooting in Graham

This time, multiple suspects allegedly demanded money from the store’s till while also stealing an employee’s wallet.

According to KING 5, minors were victims in two of the at least 10 robberies that have occurred in the area over the past month.

In one incident involving a minor, a group of six teenagers in ski masks robbed a 12-year-old boy of his phone and sneakers while he was walking home. He was walking from Aki Kurose Middle School when the group cornered him, telling the victim they had a gun.

While SPD tries to gather more information regarding these robberies, law enforcement authorities are simultaneously working to increase police presence in these areas, despite facing a police officer shortage.

SPD hiring incentives

Cash recruiting incentives for the SPD are now permanent after the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Monday morning that offers hiring bonuses of up to $30,000 to new officers.

“It’s a dog fight for hiring and retaining the best talent,” Seattle City Council member Rob Saka told KIRO Newsradio. “With this legislation, I’m confident it will help put us in a better position.”

The ordinance will also increase lateral hire incentives from $30,000 to $50,000.

More local crime: Pursuit of murder suspect leads to hourslong shutdown on I-5 in Everett

Since July 2022, SPD has welcomed 100 new hires and seven lateral hires while also rehiring two former officers.

“This is really showing these potential lateral transfers to our jurisdiction that we’re serious about taking on our public safety challenges that we’ve inherited and that we’re acting on them,” Seattle City Council member Bob Kettle said.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

The new Seattke waterfront is expected to draw 20 million visitors. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorth...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle’s Waterfront Park hits another milestone

Completion of the $70 million Overlook Walk, a big part of Seattle's Waterfront Park, will open on Oct. 4.

2 hours ago

graham shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect yet to be found after fatal overnight shooting in Graham

The shooting happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. in Graham. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the street.

4 hours ago

Photo: Ballots are sorted. The Washington primary is Aug. 6....

Bill Kaczaraba

Political group Let’s Go Washington accused of breaking law while gathering signatures

A probe has led to charges from a watchdog against Let's Go Washington for allegedly breaking campaign finance laws while getting signatures.

18 hours ago

Image: A pursuit of a suspect by the Everett Police Department om Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 led to a s...

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

Pursuit of murder suspect leads to hourslong shutdown on I-5 in Everett

A police pursuit of a shooting suspect shut down all lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 in Everett Sunday afternoon.

21 hours ago

A fire Sunday morning in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood heavily damaged a daycare next to the for...

Tom Brock

Fire heavily damages daycare in Seattle’s Mt. Baker neighborhood

A fire that quickly spread outside a building early Sunday morning heavily damaged a daycare in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

1 day ago

Image: Then-U.S. Sen. Dan Evans (R-Wash.) stands with his son Dan Jr., after he won the primary ele...

Feliks Banel

Dan Evans, former Washington governor and US senator, dies at 98

Daniel J. Evans, who served three terms as governor of Washington, has died at the age of 98. The Seattle Times broke the news Saturday.

2 days ago

Robberies, mugging run amok in South Seattle this past month