Seattle Mariners fans are expressing their disappointment after the team’s fate was sealed Thursday and they were kept out of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

For a shot at the post-season, the Mariners needed both the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers to lose the remainder of their respective games and Seattle needed to win theirs. Heading into Thursday, it was a slim chance to reach the playoffs, but a chance that some Mariners fans clung to nonetheless.

More details: The Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention

But by the afternoon, the Royals and Tigers won, and the high once felt by Seattle fans in June turned to sighs of resignation.

“That sucks, I didn’t even know we were out of it,” lifelong fan Michael Spencer said when a KIRO Newsradio reporter approached him for his thoughts. “But I’m still supporting the team.”

Spencer said he was confident when they led the American League West by 10 games on June 18. Now that another season will end in September, he said, that confidence adds to the disappointment.

“Every time we were just getting there — and that 10-game lead — it’s frustrating,” he said. It’s really frustrating to be up that high and everybody was buzzing around the city … and then it’s gone.”

The frustration is shared among other fans like Aaron Kinney, who focused on next season and said the team needs to improve its consistency in batting.

“I was pretty bummed,” Kinney said, adding he’s still planning to see the Mariners start their final series Friday against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. “But you know, I still love my Mariners through and through.”

Spencer echoed the sentiment on batting, saying “some days, we’re getting 10 runs and other games, we can’t buy a run.”

Other news: Tacoma police chief Avery Moore placed on administrative leave

That inconsistency was seen when the Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies — who now lead the National League East with a 94-65 record — scoring 10 runs against the East Coast sluggers’ two on August 2. The Ms put up six runs the following day, but were shut out 6-0 to close the series.

Still, the team’s offense improved under new manager Dan Wilson, who led them to a 13-7 record after replacing Scott Servais on August 22.

“I like the move,” Kinney said. “I appreciate everything Scott (Servais) did for the program, but I do believe that there was time for some change, and having him come in, I think it’ll be good for the program.”

Spencer expressed confusion at the lack of wins given the team’s high-octane pitching.

“It’s like you have the best bullpen in baseball, and they work their butt off every day, and they keep us in those games,” he said.

Seattle Sports reports the Mariners’ pitching remains one of the best in the MLB — with a team ERA of 3.50 — but that the team is wrapping up its season with one of the lowest batting averages (.224) and more strikeouts than any other team this year.

More MyNorthwest news: Earthquake may have shaken up Northern Washington residents

Nevertheless, hope endures.

“I’m still optimistic,” Spencer said. “Especially with all our guys we got down in the minor leagues. We got a good farm system of bats that are coming up. I think that’s what (management) is leaning on, but it’s time to use those assets and go all in.”

Kinney was also positive.

“It’s been a hard last couple years, but I think next year is our year for sure,” he said.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/HeySamCampbell