Police chase closes US 2 in Snohomish County in both directions

A police chase shut down US 2 between Snohomish and Monroe Tuesday morning, KIRO Newsradio confirmed.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office chase caused a full closure of the highway in both directions. The suspect is in custody, WSP reported, and it appears there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the police pursuit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed on X just before 6:40 a.m. the road being closed at Westwick Road west of Monroe after the incident and added that emergency responders are on the scene.

WSDOT confirmed in an update on X at 8:01 a.m. and in another at 9:39 a.m. that U.S. 2 still was closed in both directions after the early-morning incident..

Drivers in that area should seek an alternate route. If that is not possible, travelers should expect delays.

UPDATE 3 | US 2 between Westwick Road and Roosevelt Road west of Monroe remains blocked after an incident. Continue to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/mew3pav07D pic.twitter.com/SgIHcqC3Rd — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 1, 2024

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

