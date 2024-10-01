Close
Police chase closes US 2 in Snohomish County in both directions

Oct 1, 2024, 7:44 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

Image: In this 2021 file photo, traffic moves on both sides of US 2 near Monroe. (File photo: MyNor...

In this 2021 file photo, traffic moves on both sides of US 2 near Monroe. (File photo: MyNorthwest)

(File photo: MyNorthwest)

BY STEVE COOGAN


A police chase shut down US 2 between Snohomish and Monroe Tuesday morning, KIRO Newsradio confirmed.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office chase caused a full closure of the highway in both directions. The suspect is in custody, WSP reported, and it appears there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the police pursuit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed on X just before 6:40 a.m. the road being closed at Westwick Road west of Monroe after the incident and added that emergency responders are on the scene.

WSDOT confirmed in an update on X at 8:01 a.m. and in another at 9:39 a.m. that U.S. 2 still was closed in both directions after the early-morning incident..

Drivers in that area should seek an alternate route. If that is not possible, travelers should expect delays.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

