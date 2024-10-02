Close
Boeing machinists strike continues with no end … or even talks in sight

Oct 2, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Jacob Bustad, a machinist who has worked for Boeing for 14 years, holds up a fist to passing drivers as union members work the picket line after voting to reject a contract offer and go on strike, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Contract negotiations between Boeing and the striking machinists have broken off without progress, according to the union. When they were happening, talks were fraught with tension.

The strike, now in its third week, has become a significant event in the aerospace industry, affecting thousands of workers and the company’s operations. Both Boeing and the union face mounting pressure to reach an agreement.

Workers continue to picket outside Boeing’s facilities, holding signs and chanting slogans supporting their cause.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751, representing the striking workers, accused Boeing of not engaging substantively on key issues such as pay increases and pension restoration. The union has remained open to further negotiations, either directly with Boeing or through mediation, but no new talks have been scheduled.

Boeing, on the other hand, has expressed its willingness to meet at any time. The company recently made what it called its “best and final” offer, which included a 30% pay raise over four years, an increase from the 25% proposed in the initial deal that the union members overwhelmingly rejected. However, this offer still exceeds the union’s original demand of a 40% pay raise over three years.

The strike began on September 13, 2024, when nearly 33,000 machinists walked off the job after rejecting a tentative labor deal with a resounding 95% vote. The machinists have been demanding higher wages, better benefits, and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension plan that was eliminated a decade ago.

The strike has had significant repercussions for Boeing. The company has announced plans to furlough a large number of employees to conserve cash during the strike, according to CBS News. This move is expected to impact not only the striking machinists but also other employees who are not part of the union.

NBC News reports that the production of Boeing’s best-selling airplanes has come to a halt, adding to the company’s existing financial, legal, and mechanical challenges.

The machinists’ strike has also affected the workers’ personal lives. Health benefits for the striking workers ended on September 30, 2024, adding to the financial strain on their families. The union has set up a strike fund to provide some financial relief, offering $250 a week to the striking workers. Despite these hardships, the machinists remain resolute in their demands for better pay and benefits.

The broader implications of the strike are still unfolding. While the immediate impact on airline flights has been minimal, the prolonged halt in production could have long-term effects on Boeing’s ability to meet its delivery schedules and maintain its market position, according to The Associated Press. The strike has also drawn attention to the broader issues of labor rights and corporate responsibility in the aerospace industry.

The machinists’ determination to secure better working conditions and the company’s need to resume production create a complex dynamic that will require careful negotiation and compromise. The outcome of this strike could set a precedent for future labor negotiations in the aerospace industry and beyond.

Contributing: The Associated Press 

