Seattle Police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man in his 50s in South Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Investigators said dispatchers received a 911 call just after 7:30 Wednesday night reporting an assault at an apartment building in the 3600 block of 33rd Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the complex they said they found the victim who had been stabbed in his chest. Officers provided first aid until firefighters arrived at the scene.

Police arrived and found a man in his 50s suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. In the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Blotter, Detective Brian Pritchard added, “Despite lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police officers said they searched the area and deployed a police K9 unit to try and pick up the scent of a suspect or suspects. However, those search efforts failed. Police said homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing. They’re asking anyone who has information about the incident to please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here.