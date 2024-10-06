Endangered Southern Resident orcas return to Puget Sound

Whale researchers on Saturday spotted orcas that are part of the endangered Southern Resident pod. They’re back in Puget Sound, for the first time since April.

Observers say the whales are members of the “J Pod.”

It’s the first sighting of the autumn season. It’s also the first time the killer whales have been seen south of Admiralty Inlet since April 11.

Whale watchers with the Orca Network’s sighting team confirm the whales were heard on the Bush Point hydrophone and seen swimming between Whidbey Island and the Kitsap Peninsula.

A hydrophone is an underwater device that detects and records sounds by converting acoustic energy into electrical signals. Similar to microphones, they’re designed for underwater use.

Orcas are known for making noises such as calls, whistles and clicks.

“Puget Sound is a key foraging area for Southern Residents in the fall,” Dr. Michael Weiss, Research Director of the Center for Whale Research on San Juan Island, said in a statement released by the center. “They regularly travel into this region pursuing chum salmon, which make up a large majority of their diet during the fall and early winter.”

Biologists said the Southern Resident orca diet is comprised mainly of chinook and chum salmon. It’s believed depleted stocks of the fish are contributing to the population’s endangered status.

In a statement released by the Orca Network, the group’s Executive Director Susan Berta said:

“This is the beginning of the season when we who live near the inland waters of the greater Puget Sound region are blessed with visits from our beloved Southern Resident orcas. It’s time to keep watch for them and hope for the thrill of catching a glimpse as they pass along our shores.”

However, researchers said J Pod orca sightings can be confusing, due to the presence of another type of orca.

Groups of marine-mammal-eating Bigg’s orcas have been extending their visits to Puget Sound beyond the summer months.

The two types of orcas can be difficult to differentiate, but experienced researchers said there are variations in the shapes of the whales’ dorsal fins, white eyes and “saddle patch” markings.

While the number of Bigg’s orcas in the area is estimated to be more than 500, there are only 73 Southern Resident orcas.

Noise and boat traffic can make it tough for the dwindling orca population to find food. Experts said that’s a big problem since there is already less food available to them overall.

There are regulations for making sure boaters don’t get too close. They’re asked to stay as far away as possible, or at least to keep a minimum distance of 300 yards from their side, and 400 yards ahead or behind them.

Boat pilots are also asked to take their engines out of gear when whales surface closer than that.

Beginning January 1st, new rules take effect increasing the minimum distance to 1,000 yards in Puget Sound.

The Whale Sighting Network shared information about whale sightings with commercial boat traffic, such as Washington State Ferries and Puget Sound container ships.

Through a program called “QuietSound,” reports of recent orca sightings allow the captains of large vessels to know when to slow down to cut down on noise and to keep watch for whales when they might be close.

The public can get involved, too. If you see a whale, either from shore or out on the water, you can send a report to Orca Network via sightings@orcanetwork.org or orcanetwork.org/report-sightings.

While most boats are asked to keep their distance, research vessels are permitted to get a little closer.

You might spot the permitted research boats near the whales. The boats fly yellow pennants with a federal permit number, making it easy to know which boats are carrying those who study endangered orcas in Puget Sound.

