Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Does King County have the most retail theft? Nordstrom believes so

Oct 8, 2024, 1:18 PM

king county retail theft...

The Nordstrom department store at the Tysons Corner Center Mall. (Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

(Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Is King County the worst region for retail theft in the entire nation? It is, according to Erik Nordstrom, the CEO of the American luxury department store chain Nordstrom.

During a summit on retail crime, Nordstrom, based in Seattle, claimed the stores located in King County are responsible for approximately 10% of its companywide losses due to theft, despite being just 3% of the luxury department store retailer’s entire global footprint, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

“We’re born and raised here and huge homers when it comes to anything local,” Nordstrom said at the summit. “Unfortunately, King County is our worst area for this. It’s a big financial headwind.”

More on retail theft: Retail Crime Unit makes first prosecution in $50k retail theft case

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison both attended the summit.

Last year, Eric Nordstrom said the losses Nordstrom was suffering were reaching “historical highs.” Retail theft has been one of the most common crimes throughout the U.S. over the past five years, with rates of shoplifting increasing by 24% during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the Council on Criminal Justice’s mid-year crime report. The report found retail theft was occurring at a 10% higher rate than pre-pandemic levels.

Washington leads all states in terms of volume of retail theft, according to data from the FBI and Crime Data Explorer obtained by Storeganise, finding the state has 3,510 cases of commercial theft for every 100,000 businesses. New Mexico and Nevada were the next closest states.

The counter to this rapid increase? Increasing spending for anti-theft resources by 65%.

“Having trained security guards, there is more that they can do, but we don’t want bullets flying around,” Nordstrom said. “If the bad guys are willing to push it past a level that the retailer or the security guard is willing to go, that’s tough. It’s hard to know what to do with that.”

But the rise in these instances turning violent is also increasing. Less common with clothing retailers compared to cannabis shops, are smash-and-grab robberies — where a storefront window is smashed in with an object, such as a brick or a rock, so robbers can go in and grab whatever they can, fleeing before police respond to the scene — have run rampant throughout the region.

More on smash-and-grab robberies: Smash-and-grab burglars crash into 14 vehicles during Green Lake heist

Even apprehending a shoplifting suspect comes with hurdles, as the suspected individual can only be held for a matter of hours in certain situations. If police don’t respond in time, the security team and the store have to let them go.

“I think brazen is the right word, and with that is acts of violence — the amount of shoplifters who are weaponized,” Nordstrom said, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. “It could be a gun, knife, pepper spray a lot of times, but also just using their fists.”

According to The New York Times, the family behind the 123-year-old department store is offering $3.8 billion to take Nordstrom private after reporting strong second-quarter earnings. Company shares are up around 25% this year, but overall, shares are down around 27% over the past five years.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

king county retail theft...

Frank Sumrall

Does King County have the most retail theft? Nordstrom believes so

Is King County the worst region for retail theft in the entire nation? It is according to Erik Nordstrom, the CEO of Nordstrom.

11 minutes ago

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

Bill Kaczaraba

University Place man who choked, punched, burned his girlfriend with torch lighter is sentenced

James Ray Wilson, 62, from University Place, has been sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to brutally abusing his girlfriend.

1 hour ago

Photo: Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips performs at Stern Grove festival on August 20, 2023 in San ...

Julia Dallas

Daughter of Flaming Lips band member found after missing from Seattle show

Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd's teenage daughter has been found after she went missing when the band performed in Seattle.

2 hours ago

FILE - Jesus Hernandez guides his granddaughter Angelina via a container through a street flooded i...

Associated Press

An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton

Explosively intensifying Hurricane Milton is the latest freaky system to come out of what veteran hurricane scientists call the weirdest storm season of their lives. Before this Atlantic hurricane season started, forecasters said everything lined up to be a monster busy year, and it began that way when Beryl was the earliest storm to reach […]

7 hours ago

Photo: A view of Mount Rainier is photographed from an Alaska Airlines flight flying at 25,000 feet...

Luke Duecy

Mt. Rainier is shrinking … literally

New GPS measurements show Rainier's new peak, a rocky patch along the Southwest rim, now stands at 14,399.6 feet.

8 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

James Lynch

Tacoma police investigating shooting that critically injured person

Tacoma police are trying to determine what led to a shooting at a Tacoma convenience store early Monday morning.

19 hours ago

Does King County have the most retail theft? Nordstrom believes so