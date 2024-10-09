Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Marysville Schools still paying recently removed superintendent more than $400K

Oct 9, 2024, 1:58 PM

marysville schools...

Zachery Robbins, Ph.D., former Marysville School District Superintendent. (Photo courtesy of Marysville School District)

(Photo courtesy of Marysville School District)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The financially destitute Marysville School District is offering former Superintendent Zachery Robbins, Ph.D., more than $400,000 over the next year after the district’s school board voted to replace him.

A spokesperson sent MyNorthwest the Separation and Severance Agreement between the district and Robbins. The agreement includes $29,150 per month through October of next year in addition to health, dental and vision care for Robbins and his family. He’s also set to receive $1,526.66 for every sick and vacation day he has accrued.

More on Marysville School District: State cites ‘serious concerns’ as Marysville School District fails to compile viable budget

The payment also includes a lump sum of $50,000 for moving expenses, job search travel, lodging expenses, attorney’s fees and expenses in securing new housing.

A district spokesperson said in an email Robbins is not taking his full contract payout.

“As a matter of practice, the district does not comment on the terms of individual employment agreements and will not provide further comments,” the district spokesperson told MyNorthwest.

In recent years, the district, which has close to 10,000 students, lost out on two levies and voters downsized a four-year levy last year. In August, state auditors said the district was spending much more money than they were taking in, and they worried the district wouldn’t be able to meet its financial obligations.

The state placed the district under enhanced financial oversight. Special Administrator Arthur Jarvis, Ph.D., is now overseeing the district’s finances and approved the severance agreement for Robbins.

In their severance agreement, the district has also agreed to defend Robbins and pay attorney fees if he is sued over actions taken as superintendent. He would be allowed to select his own legal counsel at a rate up to $550 per hour.

More from Luke Duecy: 3 injured in Tacoma double shooting

“The School Board would like to thank Dr. Robbins for providing high-quality service to the students, staff and community of the Marysville School District since Dr. Robbins began his tenure in July 2022,” a Marysville School District spokesperson said in a statement. “During his tenure, the district has had many successes, including a rise in student test scores across all subjects in state-wide exams, an increase in AP participation rates, safety measures to lower behavioral incidents, successful efforts to pass a school levy, securing state capital funds to help repair aging buildings and implementing a data management system to help schools access and use data on performance, attendance, graduation and behavior for better decision-making.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has said if Marysville School District leaders don’t meet criteria set by the state, the district could be dissolved altogether.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Chinatown-International District in Seattle....

James Lynch

Seattle City Council passes plan to install cameras in crime-ridden areas

The Seattle City Council passed a measure that green-lights a plan to install outdoor surveillance cameras in what it calls the city's most crime-prone areas.

13 minutes ago

Photo: A sea of raccoons swarmed the yard of a Poulsbo home....

Julia Dallas

WDFW: Poulsbo woman has ‘stopped feeding the raccoons’ following invasion

A Poulsbo woman who found herself surrounded by a gaze of raccoons on Monday has regained her home.

1 hour ago

Photo: Cast of musical Wicked, Alexia Khadime as Elphaba, and Lucy St. Louis as Glinda perform live...

Julia Dallas

Tickets going fast for popular Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ in Seattle

For nearly a month, the Paramount Theatre's stage will be lit up with hues of green and pink as "Wicked" takes over.

2 hours ago

marysville schools...

Luke Duecy

Marysville Schools still paying recently removed superintendent more than $400K

The financially destitute Marysville School District is offering former Superintendent Zachery Robbins, Ph.D., more than $400,000 over the next year.

5 hours ago

Photo: Police investigate a Tacoma double shooting....

Luke Duecy

Police: 3 injured in Tacoma double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the middle of downtown Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

Hurricane...

Associated Press

Hurricane Milton lashes Florida; worst yet to come

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida's west coast. Evacuations will soon end.

7 hours ago

Marysville Schools still paying recently removed superintendent more than $400K