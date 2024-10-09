Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police: 3 injured in Tacoma double shooting

Oct 9, 2024, 11:51 AM

Police investigate a Tacoma double shooting. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY LUKE DUECY


The Tacoma Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the middle of downtown Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

Officer Shelby Boyd told KIRO Newsradio dispatchers received a 911 call about gunshots being fired just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, near South 9th Street and Pacific Avenue, they found multiple bullet shell casings.

More shootings: Tacoma police investigating shooting that critically injured person

Officers said they pursued a car spotted speeding away from the scene. Boyd said the driver of that car told officers his friend was driving a person who was shot to a nearby hospital. Moments later, police received a call from another nearby hospital about a second victim who drove himself to the emergency room. Police said a third victim was injured after being hit by another car fleeing the scene.

Detectives are still piecing together what led up to the shooting that left several bullet holes in parked cars. They expressed concern that the shooting happened in such a densely populated area.

“We don’t want this happening in Tacoma,” Boyd said. “It’s not acceptable, we’re not OK with it, so we’re doing everything we can to cut down on the violence. ”

Police did arrest one person on suspicion of a crime unrelated to the shooting, but they are questioning him about the incident.

“At this point, it’s unknown exactly what the relationship to shooting is,” Boyd said. “They were booked into the jail on a weapon violation.”

Local crime: Pierce County deputies arrest 4 people accused of shooting good Samaritan

In the meantime, police are reminding people if they see something suspicious, they should call 911 immediately and let officers investigate.

“If you know something is going on, if you know there is a disturbance, if you fear there is someone in a business with a firearm, let us know,” Boyd said.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

