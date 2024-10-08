Tacoma police are trying to determine what led to a shooting at a Tacoma convenience store early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store at the corner of Center Street and South Tyler Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the gunman waited in the parking lot and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police could not tell KIRO Newsradio whether the gunman worked at the store, was a customer or just a passerby.

“I’m not certain of the relationship between the shooter and the store, but I do know some type of a dispute took place between the two prior to the shooting,” Tacoma Police Department’s Shelbie Boyd said.

Boyd said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

Fortunately, no one else was injured.

