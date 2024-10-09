Close
A tale of magic, courage and strength is coming to Seattle. For nearly a month, the Paramount Theatre’s stage will be lit up with hues of green and pink as “Wicked” takes over.

“Wicked” is the story of what really happened between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West in Oz. The Broadway musical will run at the Paramount Theatre from November 6 to December 1, according to Broadway at the Paramount’s website.

“So much happened before Dorothy dropped in,” Broadway at the Paramount’s website states. “Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz … but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one good, and the other one wicked.”

Variety called the show “a cultural phenomenon,” according to “Wicked” The Musical’s website.

Seats are already starting to fill up, as shown on Ticketmaster’s website, going for a resale price of $178 for the first weekend but then dropping down to $100 for the next weekend, and slightly cheaper around $80 on weeknights. According to the Seattle Theatre Group’s (STG) website, groups of 10 will receive a discounted rate and reduced service fees.

Broadway at the Paramount’s website states the recommended age is 8 years and up. No children under 5 years old will be admitted.

“Wicked” will also be showcased in Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tempe, Boise, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, Indianapolis, Madison, Milwaukee, Peoria and Charlotte, as shown on “Wicked” The Musical’s website.

Certain Seattle shows will be ASL interpreted, open caption, AVIA audio described or sensory-friendly. For more details, visit STG’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

