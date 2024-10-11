Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies were called to a location just outside Poulsbo, in the 1600 block of Sandia Road Northwest just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two teenage brothers dead. Both of their throats had been slashed.

Deputies quickly developed the victims’ older brother, Seth South, 27, as the main suspect. Deputies determined South was fleeing the county, possibly headed toward Enumclaw in a black Toyota Tacoma.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies spotted the truck on State Route 410 and used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Audio and video of the arrest were captured on a deputy’s body cam.

“Driver, show me your hands,” shouted the Pierce County deputy wearing the body cam. “Hands out the window. Keep your hands out the window. If you reach in that car I’m going to shoot you. Do you understand?”

South was taken into custody without incident. Later, during his interview with two KCSO detectives, his handcuffs were removed and he allegedly assaulted both detectives.

“When they attempted to re-cuff him, he turned around and started assaulting the two detectives,” PCSD’s Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. said. “Our deputies were standing right outside. They rushed in and helped pull him off and take him back into custody.”

South made his first appearance Thursday afternoon in Kitsap County Superior Court. At one point, South appeared to try to escape but was detained by courtroom deputies. Prosecutors revealed South was apparently en route to Missouri with plans to kill a third brother.

Judge William Houser found probable cause for two counts of second-degree murder and assault on an officer. Houser also found South would be a danger to the community and to himself if he were allowed bail.

“There exists a substantial danger that the defendant would commit a violent crime, based on the probable cause findings and the allegations in this case,” Houser said. “Potentially, the defendant would seek to intimidate witnesses or otherwise, unlawfully interfere with the administration of justice. For that reason, at this time, he will be held without the possibility of bail.”

South was also ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at Western State Hospital. So far, there’s no known motive for the killings.

South’s next court date is set for October 25 at 9 a.m. in Kitsap County Superior Court.

