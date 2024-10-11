Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Violent downtown car crash kills 2: ‘One of the worst collisions I’ve seen’

Oct 11, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:48 am

crash downtown seattle...

Remnants of the fatal crash at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street at 12:40 a.m. Friday. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the middle of Downtown Seattle Friday morning.

Medics and firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) were called to the scene of the crash at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street at 12:40 a.m.

More on WA roads: This weekend’s project punch-list includes highways, bridges and a tunnel

According to SPD, a speeding SUV with two men inside allegedly ran a red light and collided with a white car traveling north on Fourth Avenue. The SUV subsequently spun out of control and slammed into a pole, killing both men inside the vehicle.

“In terms of collision, this is one of the worst collisions I’ve seen in recent memory,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said. “This is a very, very tough collision, very tough scene.”

SPD shut down the intersection in all directions while a traffic collision team investigates the scene, according to KIRO 7. SPD is warning early morning drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

