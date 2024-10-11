Violent downtown car crash kills 2: ‘One of the worst collisions I’ve seen’

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the middle of Downtown Seattle Friday morning.

Medics and firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) were called to the scene of the crash at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street at 12:40 a.m.

According to SPD, a speeding SUV with two men inside allegedly ran a red light and collided with a white car traveling north on Fourth Avenue. The SUV subsequently spun out of control and slammed into a pole, killing both men inside the vehicle.

“In terms of collision, this is one of the worst collisions I’ve seen in recent memory,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said. “This is a very, very tough collision, very tough scene.”

SPD shut down the intersection in all directions while a traffic collision team investigates the scene, according to KIRO 7. SPD is warning early morning drivers to avoid the area.

