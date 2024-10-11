The nice weather lately has kept the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) busy, as both agencies scramble to complete projects before the fall rain soaks the region. Many projects rely on dry weather conditions and are postponed during wet weather conditions. Therefore, construction will be seen across Western Washington this weekend.

Bothell: I-405

In Bothell, up to three lanes will close Interstate 405 (I-405) south between State Route 522 (SR 522) and Northeast 160th Street.

Crews will shift traffic lanes for the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Construction will take place from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Federal Way, Fife: I-5

Both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) will close between State Route 18 (SR 18) and 54th Avenue East. Crews will continue working on the new 70th Avenue East bridge, which is part of the State Route 167 (SR 167) Completion Project.

This has a separate weekend closure — starting 10:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday — and then starting 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Detour routes include SR 99, SR 18, SR 161, SR 167 and SR 512.

Seattle: Ballard Bridge

Both directions of the Ballard Bridge will close for maintenance and preservation work from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the third of four scheduled weekend closures.

More details: More than 100-year-old Ballard Bridge will shut down for makeover

Seattle: SR 520

Both directions of State Route 520 (SR 520) will close between I-5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast. The SR 520 Trail will also close to pedestrians and cyclists.

Crews will be testing underneath the Montlake Lid.

The closures are scheduled for 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Seattle: SR 99 Tunnel

Both directions of the downtown tunnel will close for a federally mandated inspection from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Snohomish: US 2

Both directions between State Route 9 and 88th Street Southeast will close briefly overnight. Crews are cleaning the highway, along with doing drainage and survey work.

The closures will be from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

More traffic news: Washington State Ferries first attempt at hybrid-electric conversion faces delay

Tukwila: I-5

Three out of five lanes will close on I-5 south between mid-Boeing Field to Interurban Avenue.

Up to three lanes will close I-5 north between mid-Boeing Field and the West Seattle Bridge

Crews will restripe the section of the recently preserved roadway.

This construction has separate weekend closures — starting 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday — and then starting 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Nate’s stories here. Follow Nate on X and email him here. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

