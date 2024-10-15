Tolling increases are generating big money for WA

We told you last week that tolling rates will likely be going up next year as the system expands, but how are the roads actually performing?

The tolling business is good.

Numbers being released to the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) revealed the gross revenue for the 2023-2025 biennium at nearly $494 million. That is up almost 6% over the most recent forecasts. That increase equals more than $27 million.

Tolling generated more than $209 million from June 2023 to June 2024.

I asked WSTC Executive Director Reema Griffith recently about whether the new $15 max tolls on Interstate 405 (I-405) and State Route 167 (SR 167) implemented earlier this year are making a difference.

“The lanes are functioning like they’re supposed to much more often a majority of the time,” Griffith said. “I think overall it was a good decision, and I think it’s a good thing for the public who are paying because if you’re going to pay to get in that lane, you want to move.”

Tolls are hitting that $15 max for approximately 70-80% of morning commutes since they went active in March. This is my low-tech accounting, not the official number, but I monitor it daily. And it can really save you some time. There are mornings where that $15 can save you a half hour on I-405 heading south out of Lynnwood. The benefit on SR 167 is not as pronounced.

Looking at the revenue figures for these two corridors shows continued growth.

Revenue on I-405 was more than $8 million between April and June, nearly 20% above forecasts. Year to date, I-405 has generated nearly $25 million. SR 167 is up 6% over forecasts, generating nearly $2 million between April and June and $5.7 million for the year.

Ferry rates and ridership

Since we’re talking numbers, let’s dive into some ferry figures. Ferry rates went up last month to help fill the gap in lax ridership.

The Washington State Ferries (WSF) doesn’t believe that it will ever return to pre-pandemic ridership numbers. The goal is to reach about 98% of that number by 2035.

The ferries ran at 78% of pre-pandemic ridership in 2023, with passenger walk-on traffic dragging the numbers down. Passenger ridership was only 72% of 2019 numbers. Vehicles are better at 85%.

But there is some positive news. The latest trends show a little bump in walk-on ridership, which could be attributed to summer sailings and tourism. January to August of this year saw passenger ridership jump to 74% of pre-pandemic numbers.

