CHOKEPOINTS

Get ready to pay more: Seattle parking rates go up Tuesday

Oct 14, 2024, 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Seattle parking rates are going up. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Get ready to pay more for parking in Seattle starting Tuesday.

More than a quarter of all parking spots on the streets of nine different Seattle neighborhoods will cost 50 cents more an hour.

High-traffic areas may cost more and low-traffic areas may be cheaper now.

The most expensive jumps are $6 an hour in the afternoon in Ballard and Columbia City, along with $6.50 during afternoons in Fremont and the Pike, Pine area of downtown.

The good news is that 14% of spots around the city will cost you 50 cents less an hour. The other 60% will see no change at all

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, via a news release, the changes reflect parking availability.

“We use the latest available parking data to adjust parking rates and help provide spots around nearby businesses,” SDOT stated. “Rates generally increase where and when it’s hard to find an open parking space and decrease where parking spots are easier to find.”

SDOT added that parking rates in Seattle typically change in the spring, summer and fall. However, one exception is the Ballard locks area where rates are adjusted twice per year.

To view the updated rates, visit SDOT’s website.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here.

