Tacoma ferry back in service after mechanical issues

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed, in an email to KIRO Newsradio around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Tacoma ferry was repaired and will return to service on the Seattle/Bainbridge route with a late 3 p.m. sailing out of Seattle, putting the route back on two-boat service.

The vessel moves that were planned for Tuesday have also been canceled. WSDOT said the Puyallup ferry will stay on the Edmonds/Kingston route and the Salish ferry will return to the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route and begin service as the third “bonus” boat on Wednesday.

The Tacoma, a key vessel on the Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle route, was out of service due to a mechanical issue. This disruption prompted Washington State Ferries (WSF) to shuffle its fleet to maintain service, albeit at a reduced capacity.

The Tacoma was initially assessed to be out for a week, but WSDOT stated “crews worked all day and night.”

The Seattle Times reported that on Tuesday, the Bainbridge-Seattle route was down to a single boat until the Puyallup could be transferred to the route later that night. The Puyallup, which typically serves the Edmonds-Kingston route, was going to be replaced by the Salish.

The Tacoma and Puyallup are Jumbo Mark II class ferries, the largest in WSF’s fleet, each capable of carrying 202 vehicles and 2,500 passengers. In contrast, the Salish has a much smaller capacity, accommodating only 64 vehicles and about 750 passengers, according to KGW.com.

WSF has been grappling with a prolonged period of reduced service due to a shortage of operational vessels. The agency currently has 21 boats, but up to five can be out of service at any given time for both planned and unplanned maintenance. Ideally, WSF needs 26 boats to run at full capacity.

Adding to the challenges, WSF is in the midst of a $4 billion project to electrify its fleet. The Wenatchee, another vessel in the fleet, is undergoing conversion to hybrid-electric power. Initially expected to return to service soon, it is now projected to be back by next summer’s busy season, according to FOX 13.

The state is also in the early stages of acquiring new hybrid-electric boats. Three shipbuilders have shown interest in the project, but the first new vessel is not expected to be operational until 2028 at the earliest.

Mechanical issues and staffing shortages have plagued WSF throughout the year, causing frequent disruptions and reduced reliability. The agency has struggled to maintain its pre-pandemic service levels, and the current situation underscores the need for more robust funding and investment in the ferry system.

Passengers have expressed frustration over the unpredictability of the ferry schedules. The recent mechanical issue with the Tacoma is just one of many incidents that have highlighted the vulnerabilities in WSF’s aging fleet. Despite these challenges, WSF continues to encourage customers to use its real-time map for updated departure and arrival information and to stay informed through its travel alert bulletin.

As WSF navigates these turbulent times, the focus remains on improving service reliability and modernizing the fleet. The transition to hybrid-electric power is a significant step towards a more sustainable future, but it also requires substantial time and investment. In the meantime, passengers will need to adapt to the ongoing changes and disruptions in service.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.