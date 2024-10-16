The status of the two crew members remains unknown after a Navy aircraft crashed east of Mount Rainier Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:20 p.m., a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed east of Mount Rainier during a routine training flight, the Navy confirmed. Multiple search-and-rescue attempts, including using a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, were conducted to locate the crew and examine the crash site.

“As of 7 p.m. Oct. 15, the status of the two crew members remains unknown,” Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) wrote in a press release. “The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

The two aboard the aircraft currently missing is the pilot and an electronic warfare officer. The Navy is unsure if the pilot and the officer were able to eject in time. Despite this being a routine military training mission, CBS Military Analyst Jeff McCausland said they can still be dangerous.

“They can be very dangerous because, of course, what they want to do is simulate combat conditions to the maximum extent possible,” McCausland said. “First is we’re going to recover. The crew got an MH 60 looking for the crash site, looking for any possibility the crew was able to punch out.”

The search effort continued as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to The Seattle Times, with the search stretching more than 40 miles. More searches are expected to be conducted Wednesday. The wreckage has proven difficult to find due to the aircraft’s ability to fly extremely low and fast.

“Did the aircraft dramatically change course? Did it immediately hit the ground, or did it go on farther before it crashed?” McCausland asked.

The aircraft, a variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, is part of Electronic Attack Squadron 130, known as the “Zappers.”

“The ‘Zappers’ of VAQ-130 are based at NAS Whidbey Island and recently completed a combat deployment on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as the only E/A-18G Growler squadron with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3,” NASWI wrote in a prepared statement.

All but one of the Navy’s Growler squadrons are based at NASWI.

The identities of the crew members have not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

