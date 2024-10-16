A family is mourning the loss of their child after their three-year-old daughter died once she was struck by a car in a Bellevue apartment complex.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) confirmed that, at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night, a driver, 45, of a white Chevy Silverado was backing out of a parking spot at the Port Apartments in the 14100 block of SE Fourth Street when he hit the girl.

The child was walking with her mother at the time. The driver of the truck and the mother attempted life-saving efforts, but the young girl died at the scene.

“This is obviously a very tragic, horrible scene that I believe, as a parent myself, is the worst nightmare anybody could go through, to lose your three-year-old daughter in such a manner,” Bellevue Police Captain Ryan Parrott told KIRO Newsradio. “We’ve brought in our chaplain to help console the family, and we’re trying to be respectful at the same time also provide a thorough investigation.”

Bellevue Police are continuing to investigate the accident. BPD detectives believe the height of the truck may have made it difficult for the driver to see the little girl. The driver has been cooperative with the police.

