The Washington State Patrol (WSP) shut down Interstate 90 (I-90) near Mercer Island in both directions Saturday afternoon after police arrested a suspect who they said threatened them with an explosive device.

The incident began when officers found Sokphana Soeung, 42, of Bellevue, and a passenger asleep in a stolen black Mercedes at Enetai Beach Park Saturday morning with drug paraphernalia in the car, according to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

Police laid down spike strips and woke the men. The men then allegedly fled with four flattened tires.

The slow-moving chase by WSP ended with a PIT maneuver on I-90 west near Mercer Island.

Soeung then allegedly ran off on foot. At one point, police said Soeung turned around with a blow torch in one hand and an explosive device made from a tennis ball tennis ball in the other.

“He turned around and appeared to be trying to set an explosive device and then toss it back to the officers,” BPD spokesman Drew Anderson said.

One device rolled under the freeway, causing a total closure of both directions of I-90. Bellevue officers then requested assistance from WSP.

Officers were eventually able to tackle Soeung and subsequently took him into custody. Two more devices were then found inside the car.

BPD released a photo of the explosive device Soeung allegedly tried to ignite on I-90.

Police said the devices had about 50 grams of explosive powder inside and were very dangerous.

Explosives technicians from BPD, WSP, King County, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted in the incident.

Soeung is facing charges of possession of an explosive device, assault, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding law enforcement. His bail was set at $750,000 during his arraignment Monday afternoon.

Police also arrested his passenger for a previously existing felony warrant.

One officer was slightly hurt during the altercation. He was treated and released at the scene.

