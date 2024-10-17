Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington Supreme Court upholds signature validation process in 2 major cases

Oct 17, 2024, 12:52 PM

Photo: The Washington Supreme Court in Olympia....

The Washington Supreme Court in Olympia. (Photo courtesy of Washington Courts)

(Photo courtesy of Washington Courts)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

In two landmark rulings Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court has upheld the Secretary of State’s signature validation process, reaffirming the legality of the state’s procedures for verifying signatures on initiative petitions.

The first case, Defend Washington v. Hobbs, revolved around five initiatives submitted for the 2024 legislative session. Defend Washington, led by Susan Young and Sharon Chen, challenged the adequacy of the Secretary of State’s signature validation process.

Super PACs fuel spending surge: More money spent against Reichert than Ferguson in WA governor’s race

The organization argued that in addition to comparing petition signatures to voter rolls, the secretary should also verify signers’ addresses to ensure they were legal voters residing at their current addresses.

The initiatives in question included measures to grant parents the right to inspect school materials (I-2081), repeal the state’s capital gains tax (I-2109), ban state and local income taxes (I-2111), repeal the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act (I-2117) and make the state’s long-term care insurance program optional (I-2124).

The court ruled that Washington’s Constitution and statutes only require signatures to be matched against voter rolls, not addresses.

“There is no statutory basis for requiring the secretary to verify addresses and such an additional requirement would risk disenfranchising voters,” Chief Justice González stated, writing for the majority.

The court also declared challenges to I-2081 and I-2111 moot, as the legislature had already passed those measures. The remaining initiatives will appear on the November 2024 ballot.

In a related case, Washington Conservation Action Education Fund v. Hobbs, the court dismissed a similar challenge to the signature validation process for Initiative 2066 (I-2066), which seeks to repeal legislation aimed at limiting natural gas use in the state.

Get ready to vote! Washington counties are mailing out general election ballots

The petitioners, including the Washington Conservation Action Education Fund, argued the Secretary of State’s method of verifying signatures without address checks was insufficient. However, the court dismissed the case on procedural grounds, ruling that it was filed under the wrong statute and in the wrong court.

Both rulings affirm the Secretary of State’s process of validating signatures using a random sampling of 3% of the total signatures to ensure they match registered voters.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: The Washington Supreme Court in Olympia....

Matt Markovich

Washington Supreme Court upholds signature validation process in 2 major cases

In two landmark rulings, the Washington State Supreme Court has upheld the Secretary of State’s signature validation process.

4 seconds ago

Photo: In Washington, ballots are being mailed for the general election....

Heather Bosch

Get ready to vote! Washington counties are mailing out general election ballots

General election ballots are going in the mail. Auditor Garth Fell said Snohomish County will be mailing out more than half a million ballots on Thursday.

19 hours ago

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, the...

Matt Markovich

Super PACs fuel spending surge: More money spent against Reichert than Ferguson in WA governor’s race

The financial backing from third-party organizations, including Super Political Action Committees (PACs), is becoming a substantial advantage for Ferguson in his race for governor. 

21 hours ago

Photo: The Supreme Court allowed a federal regulation aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution fr...

Associated Press

Supreme Court allows a rule limiting pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in effect

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a federal regulation aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in place as legal challenges play out.

1 day ago

Photo: Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts as Former Presiden...

Charlie Harger

Harger: Three weeks until Election Day and 2016’s lessons still matter

With Election Day rapidly approaching, the pace in newsrooms across the country is shifting into high gear.

2 days ago

Photo: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on the third day of the Democratic National Conv...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ka-ching! Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz cashes in on Washington supporters

VP candidate Walz held a fundraiser at Hunts Point on Tuesday, with tickets for the event priced as high as $250,000.

7 days ago

Washington Supreme Court upholds signature validation process in 2 major cases