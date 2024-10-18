An Olympia man accused of attacking his parents with a sword will face a judge Friday in Thurston County after sufficient evidence was found to hold him in jail.

According to The Olympian, officers arrived at a home on the 3500 block of Merryman Place Southeast at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night after a “suspicious” 911 call was made. After the responding officers forced their way into the home and a subsequent locked bedroom on the second floor, they found a man holding a sword over his parents, both 72 years old, who were on the ground with several stab wounds.

Officers used a taser to subdue and arrest the 37-year-old suspect once he resisted to comply. Medics rushed the couple to the hospital, who were in critical condition. According to KOMO News, the father is still in critical condition, as of this reporting, while the condition of the mother is not known at this time.

According to court filings obtained by The Olympian, the assault started over an argument over how loud the suspect was playing his music. The suspect began hitting his mother and father, telling the father, “You ruined my life, and I hate you.”

All three of them lived together in the home, according to Olympia Police Lieutenant Paul Lower.

The confrontation escalated further when he entered their bedroom with a knife and began stabbing them. At some point, he switched to a pellet gun and then a sword, which Olympia police have since referred to as a katana.

Prosecutors have filed documents claiming they have probable cause to charge the man with two counts of attempted murder.

According to KOMO News, the suspect’s criminal history includes time spent in prison for a robbery committed in 2008. He also has convictions for assault, eluding police, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

