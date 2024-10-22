Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Woman found shot multiple times in Kent motel, suspect fled the scene

Oct 22, 2024, 12:51 PM

kent motel shooting...

Kent Police at Kent Valley Motel investigating the crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Kent Police Department (KPD) is investigating a violent crime scene at a Kent motel after a woman was found shot multiple times in the parking lot.

At 1:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel, finding a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, arm and leg.

More local shootings: Store clerk shoots man in self-defense after fight over alleged drug use on premises

“The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition,” KPD posted on social media. “The suspect, who appears to be known to the victim, fled the scene just prior to the officers arriving.”

Patrol officers swept the area for evidence and spoke with multiple witnesses who were either in the area or living in the motel at the time of the assault.

“I stay here quite a bit now, but I probably won’t stay here now,” Eli, a motel guest at Kent Valley Motel, told KIRO 7. “It’s kinda harsh, but it’s happening all over though. Everywhere in Kent, I don’t even go on top of the hill no more, too much drugs, too much stuff.”

‘A difficult scene’: 5 killed, including 3 juveniles, in mass shooting at Fall City home

Kent Police detectives are continuing to process the scene for evidence while pursuing any available leads to help track down the suspect. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact KPD.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

