The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Georgetown shooting that occurred at a gas station after a fight broke out.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 6 p.m. Monday night at the Chevron gas station located on East Marginal Way.

According to KIRO 7, an employee saw a man and woman doing drugs on the premises and asked them to leave. According to the employee, he was sitting in his car when he witnessed the drug use.

The two refused and a fight broke out. The man allegedly said he was armed and threatened the gas station employee before smashing one of the gas station shop’s windows. The clerk told police he retreated to his car to arm himself and shot the man in the abdomen in self-defense once he approached him in his car.

The man shot collapsed across the street at a Jack in the Box. He was taken to Harborview in “serious but stable condition.” According to the SPD, the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and that he would be detained after his treatment.

Police have also stated that the gas station employee is currently cooperating with authorities. The clerk has not been arrested, as of this reporting.

Contributing: KIRO 7

