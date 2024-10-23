Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

West Seattle shooting injures 1, suspect remains on the loose

Oct 23, 2024, 6:04 AM | Updated: 7:43 am

west seattle shooting...

Acvtivated cop lights atop a police vehicle. (Mynorthwest file photo)

(Mynorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened early this morning at an apartment complex on 27th Ave. SW in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park.

More from Seattle Police: Georgetown gas station clerk shot man in self-defense

“In this case, it happened around 4 a.m. this morning,” KIRO Newsradio’s Luke Duecy reported. “This is right across the street from the Safeway in Roxbury Lanes here in West Seattle. A man in his 30s, police say, was shot in an apartment complex.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is using a K9 unit to help track down the suspect from the West Seattle shooting.

No word on a possible description.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

west seattle shooting...

Frank Sumrall

West Seattle shooting injures 1, suspect remains on the loose

Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Seattle that sent one person to the hospital.

5 hours ago

Image: On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, King County Judge Joe Campagna, far right, sits on the bench as a...

James Lynch

Teen suspected of killing 5 in Fall City has first court appearance in case

The 15-year-old boy suspected of killing three children and two adults in a Fall City home Monday morning, had a court appearance Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Photo: A Pierce County business owner will have to pay more than $360,000 for scamming gas station ...

Julia Dallas

Pierce County business owner ordered to pay over $360K over gas station scam

A Pierce County business owner will have to pay more than $360,000 for scamming gas station owners.

22 hours ago

kent motel shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Woman found shot multiple times in Kent motel, suspect fled the scene

KPD is investigating a violent crime scene at a Kent motel after a woman was found shot multiple times in the parking lot.

22 hours ago

georgetown shooting...

Frank Sumrall and Sam Campbell

Police: Georgetown gas station clerk shot man in self-defense

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Georgetown shooting that occurred at a gas station after a fight broke out.

1 day ago

Image: King County Sherriff's Office vehicles are parked outside a shooting scene in Fall City on M...

Frank Sumrall

‘A difficult scene:’ 5 killed, including 3 juveniles, in mass shooting at Fall City home

King County deputies are actively investigating an early morning shooting in Fall City with multiple victims involved.

2 days ago

West Seattle shooting injures 1, suspect remains on the loose