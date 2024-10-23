West Seattle shooting injures 1, suspect remains on the loose

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened early this morning at an apartment complex on 27th Ave. SW in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest. One victim injured by gunfire. Suspect fled the scene. Police are conducting a K9 track. Please be safe and avoid the area. Call 911 to report any suspicious behavior. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) October 23, 2024

More from Seattle Police: Georgetown gas station clerk shot man in self-defense

“In this case, it happened around 4 a.m. this morning,” KIRO Newsradio’s Luke Duecy reported. “This is right across the street from the Safeway in Roxbury Lanes here in West Seattle. A man in his 30s, police say, was shot in an apartment complex.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is using a K9 unit to help track down the suspect from the West Seattle shooting.

No word on a possible description.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.