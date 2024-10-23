Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington Supreme Court race becomes most expensive in state history

Oct 23, 2024, 2:42 PM

Photo: The Washington State Supreme Court....

The Washington State Supreme Court. (Photo courtesy of Washington Courts)

(Photo courtesy of Washington Courts)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

We are now in the midst of the most expensive race for a Washington Supreme Court justice in state history.

Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson and Seattle Attorney Salvador “Sal” Mungia are battling to fill a rare open seat on the court, following the forced retirement of Justice Susan Owens, who turned 75 this year.

The court’s majority is clearly in the progressive camp but Republicans are hoping to chip away at the majority with an election of Larson. Both sides are spending near-record amounts to convince a largely undecided population they are the right choice.

Local politics: Political spending battle heats up in Washington as Democrats seek supermajority

Polling done in mid-October by the Democratic-leaning Northwest Progressive Institute showed 14% of those surveyed favored the Republican-backed Larson, with 10% preferring the Democrat-backed Mungia. That leaves 76% of those surveyed undecided.

Mungia holds a substantial lead in contributions, having raised $511,497.68 to Larson’s $163,183.42, according to the most recent numbers from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission.

Total contributions have reached $674,681.10, surpassing the previous record of $560,678.13 set in 2012, when former Seattle attorney Sheryl McCloud defeated former Justice Richard Sanders. McCloud is currently running unopposed for another six-year term.

The 2024 total for both Larson and Mungia is expected to rise.

Mungia reported no substantial individual contributions other than his own $5,000, with the largest Political Action Committee (PAC) expenditure of $3,989.76 coming from Fuse Washington, which promotes progressive causes and candidates.

Larson reported no individual contributions exceeding $4,400 and has reported no money coming from a PAC. He lost to current Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis for a seat on the court in 2020.

Mungia has received a wide range of endorsements from Democratic leaders including Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson and seven of the current justices.

In a candidate forum hosted by the Columbia Basin Herald, both candidates agreed on several issues, including the need for more public defenders.

YouTube video

Mungia emphasized the importance of fairness, rules and early intervention in juvenile justice through education. He advocated for expanding legal aid and ensuring equal access to justice for low-income individuals.

More politics: Washington Democrats eye supermajority in legislature, key Senate races crucial

Larson focused on simplifying the complex legal system and making courts more accessible. He also called for early intervention in issues like crime, addiction and mental health.

Though both candidates agree on the need for juvenile justice reform, Mungia stressed the importance of following existing laws, while Larson suggested a more proactive role for the courts in shaping policies.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Washington Supreme Court race becomes most expensive in state history