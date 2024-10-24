Close
Ex-candidate for governor Semi Bird resigns from Washington GOP leadership

Oct 24, 2024, 3:36 PM

Image: Republican candidate for Washington governor Semi Bird can be seen during his campaign....

Republican candidate for Washington governor Semi Bird can be seen during his campaign. (Photo provided by the Bird campaign)

(Photo provided by the Bird campaign)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Citing conflicts with his religious beliefs, former Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird has resigned from two leadership positions within the party.

In an email to the Washington State Republican Party on Tuesday, Bird stated that he was resigning from his position as an executive committee member of the Washington State Republican Party and as chair of the Benton County Republican Party. He did not indicate that he was resigning from the party altogether.

Video: Semi Bird allegedly threatened Washington GOP official

Bird wrote that he found his faith coming into conflict with the values of the state party.

“I have been a Republican my entire life, but as a Constitutional Christian Conservative, I have come to realize that the Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) not only operates in conflict with much of its own party platform but also in conflict with many of my personal values as well,” Bird wrote.

He also said, “It’s time for me to give all of my time and energy to my loving family.”

Semi Bird Resignation Letter by scoogan on Scribd

Washington Republican Party Chair Representative Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, told MyNorthwest he thanks Bird for service to the people of Benton County and the people of Washington.

“He has given voice to the legitimate concerns about the corrosive effects of one-party dominance in Olympia,” Walsh said.

Bird won the endorsement at the state party’s convention in April, in what many described as a chaotic event. Voters in the August primary eventually selected Democrat Bob Ferguson and Republican Dave Reichert as the top two candidates to move forward to the general election in November.

Rantz Exclusive: Soldiers who researched Semi Bird detail what led to reprimand for ‘fraud,’ wearing awards and badges he did not earn

Bird became the target of reports of “stolen valor” and faced criticism for not being upfront about a bank larceny charge.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

