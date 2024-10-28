Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Ballot returns lag behind 2020 pace; Counties vary in early voting trends

Oct 28, 2024, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

Photo: With nine days until the election, Washington ballot returns are coming in at a slower pace ...

With nine days until the election, Washington ballot returns are coming in at a slower pace than 2020. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

With nine days until the election, returned ballots are coming in at a slower pace than four years ago, but there’s a reason for that, according to Washington’s director of elections.

As of Friday, October 25, nearly 23% of the nearly 5 million ballots sent to state voters have been returned to county election offices — totaling 1,121,261 out of 4,971,811 ballots mailed.

In 2020, nearly 39% of ballots had been returned by this point, but that was due to ballots being sent out earlier.

“In 2020, there was a lot of narrative in the national and local media about the effectiveness of the United States Postal Service and ballot delivery times,” Stuart Holmes, Director of Elections for the Washington State Secretary of State’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio.

Other news: Suspect’s car identified in ballot drop box fires in Washington and Oregon

Holmes said in 2020, many counties chose to mail ballots weeks earlier than state law requires. This year, counties like Thurston, Mason and Spokane have continued the practice of sending ballots early.

“You’re likely to see counties that did that have a higher turnout so far than their sister counties,” he added.

Current totals show Jefferson County with the highest return rate so far at 39%, followed by Mason at 37% and Wahkiakum at 36%. Larger counties like Thurston have a 34% return rate, Spokane 32%, King and Snohomish each at 20% and Pierce at 18%.

Klickitat County currently has the state’s lowest return rate at 7%.

Drop boxes are the preferred method of ballot return, accounting for 54% of returns, with mail at 45% and other methods at 1%.

Garfield County has the highest rate of “challenged” ballots at 2.57%, with a return rate of 26%. Other counties with over a 2% challenge rate include San Juan, Kitsap, Adams, Grant, Okanogan and Walla Walla.

Ballots are typically challenged early in the election process if the return envelope lacks a voter signature, the signature doesn’t match what’s on file, or if a voter returned a previously issued ballot.
Holmes noted election observers have been present in some election offices as ballot envelopes are opened, but they aren’t involved in the challenge process.

“They are there to ensure that state election laws are followed,” Holmes said. “They don’t get to challenge signatures, touch voted ballots, or handle them in any way.”

More politics: The Washington Post confirms Jeff Bezos decided it won’t endorse a presidential candidate

So far, older voters have been the most active in returning ballots, with 40% of ballots from voters over 65 years old already returned. By age group, the rates are 26% for ages 55-64, 19% for ages 45-54, 15% for ages 35-44, 11% for ages 25-34, and 9% for ages 18-24.

Holmes said these trends are typical for a presidential election year.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: With nine days until the election, Washington ballot returns are coming in at a slower pace ...

Matt Markovich

Ballot returns lag behind 2020 pace; Counties vary in early voting trends

With nine days until the election, returned ballots are coming in at a slower pace than four years ago, but there's a reason for that.

3 hours ago

Photo: In this image made from a video provided by KGW8, authorities investigate smoke pouring out ...

Matt Markovich

Incendiary attacks on ballot drop boxes in Washington, Oregon spark election security concerns

Authorities were investigating after early morning fires ballot drop box fires in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

7 hours ago

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

The Washington Post confirms Jeff Bezos decided it won’t endorse a presidential candidate

The Washington Post said Friday that it will not endorse a candidate for President. Owner Jeff Bezos made the decision, the outlet confirmed.

2 days ago

washington ballots...

Ted Buehner

Washington ballots: Voting early helps ensure your vote is tallied election night

Washington ballots: Why wait until Election Day? Voting now helps ensure your vote is counted as a part of election night results.

3 days ago

Image: Republican candidate for Washington governor Semi Bird can be seen during his campaign....

Matt Markovich

Ex-candidate for governor Semi Bird resigns from Washington GOP leadership

Citing conflicts with his religious beliefs, former Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird has resigned from two leadership positions within the party.

4 days ago

washington initiatives...

Matt Markovich

Washington Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to reject State’s assessment of initiatives

Walsh challenged the fiscal assessments of three of those initiatives that are appearing on the November 2024 ballot in Washington.

4 days ago

Ballot returns lag behind 2020 pace; Counties vary in early voting trends