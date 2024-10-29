A Seattle gas station clerk is facing charges after police said he opened fire on a customer following an argument over a container of ice.

The incident happened Monday, just before 2 a.m., at the Shell gas station and convenience store on South Dearborn Street in SODO.

“The customer was reported to have lifted his coat, then let go of his coat, possibly inferring that he had a weapon, but that has not been verified,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Eric Munoz told KIRO Newsradio. “He then went back to his vehicle and drove away off the Shell station property. At this point in time, the clerk ran after him and fired his pistol toward the vehicle leaving the area.”

At least one SPD patrol officer was in the area, saw what was happening and responded immediately. The officer found a 40-caliber handgun and shell casings in the street, but nothing to indicate the customer was an immediate threat to the store clerk.

“The initial investigating officer, he believes that the vehicle and the driver were not an active threat to the suspect that was taken into custody,” Munoz said. “If you want to look at it as self-defense, if somebody is leaving that immediate vicinity from a verbal argument, that does not give another citizen the right to shoot at them.”

No one was injured in the incident, but a nearby business was damaged by gunfire. The damage is estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

The clerk was arrested for assault, malicious mischief and illegally discharging a firearm, according to SPD. He was booked into the King County Jail.

Police told KIRO Newsradio the investigation is ongoing.

