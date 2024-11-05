Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Harger: As Election Day falls on a divided nation — can we try to find peace?

Nov 5, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 am

Supporters attend a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024. The results of Election Day will make an impact. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Well, here we are — it’s Election Day. In just a few hours, we’ll start to get a sense of the winners and losers. Sooner or later, we’ll know who the next president is. And no matter who it is, about half the country is going to be pretty upset.

If you believe the pollsters, pundits and prognosticators, this race is a toss-up with no clear favorite. They’re hedging their bets. Nate Silver’s blog said the numbers are super close, but if there’s a “polling error” at play, the race could be a blowout. So, we might be waiting a few days to know who the winner is, or we could be announcing the projected winner shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on our election night special.

But eventually, we’re going to have a new president, and it’s up to all of us to get our act together. And that’s not going to be easy. At least, that’s the way it seemed to me this weekend.

Harger: Attacks on ballot boxes threaten democracy

I was at an event Friday night, and the folks around me were happily discussing their certainty that former President Donald Trump is going to win. At least, their podcasts told them it was a near certainty — but warned of ballot fraud and shadowy Democratic organizations up to no good.

Then, on Saturday night, I was with another group equally certain that Vice President Kamala Harris will win, confident that people are now seeing the many deficiencies of MAGA politics. And, of course, they believe their podcasts are telling the real truth about the mindset of voters this year.

Talk about political whiplash. Two vastly different worldviews in a 24-hour span. It was a lot to take in.

The uncertainty surrounding this election is palpable. Friends and families are divided, and the tension is almost tangible. Social media feeds are filled with passionate pleas, heated debates and, unfortunately, outright hostility. It’s as if we’re living in two different Americas, each with its own set of facts and realities.

The media landscape doesn’t help either. With so many sources of information — some credible, others not — people can easily find outlets that reinforce their existing beliefs. Echo chambers have become the norm, and bridging the gap between opposing viewpoints seems more challenging than ever.

Yet, despite all this, we share common ground. We all want a better future for ourselves and our children. We all desire safety, prosperity and the opportunity to pursue happiness. These shared aspirations should be the foundation upon which we build bridges, not walls.

These two sides are going to need to figure it out — not compromise on their values, but somehow learn to tolerate the other side and collaborate on, you know, keeping society running. Two different worldviews, but we’ve got a country to run.

Think of these two sides like divorced parents who can’t stand each other but have to team up to raise their mischievous kid — the country. If they don’t, little America is going to keep trying to stick forks in electrical outlets, and nobody wants that. So maybe it’s time they both agree to play nice at the parent-teacher conference.

Harger: Demonization of opponents is dangerous for Democracy

Perhaps it’s time to step out of our comfort zones and engage in meaningful conversations with those who hold different perspectives. Listening doesn’t mean agreeing, but it does open the door to understanding. And understanding is the first step toward cooperation.

Hey, a person can hope. Mom and Dad may never get back together or see eye to eye, but turning down the heat and not fighting as much might be in everyone’s best interest.

We don’t have to agree on everything, but we can’t let bitterness tear us apart. Call me optimistic, but maybe when this election is in the rearview mirror, the grown-ups of the country — from both parties — will grumble but forge a path forward. Together.

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here.

Harger: As Election Day falls on a divided nation — can we try to find peace?