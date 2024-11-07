Republican Joe Kent is running out of time to close the gap with incumbent Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

After Wednesday night’s ballot update, Gluesenkamp Perez has 169,426 votes to Kent’s 157,383, putting her at 51.65% to Kent’s 47.98%, a difference of 12,043 votes.

The challenge for Kent lies in the fact that he performs strongest in counties with relatively small populations, limiting his ability to close the gap.

Kent is winning in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties by a combined 16,877 votes. However, Gluesenkamp Perez leads in Pacific and Clark counties — Clark being the district’s most populous — by a total of 29,920 votes.

Looking at the ballots yet to be counted as of Wednesday, Gluesenkamp Perez has a greater opportunity to expand her lead.

There are 63,838 ballots remaining in Clark and Pacific counties, where Gluesenkamp Perez leads, compared to 42,850 in the five counties leaning toward Kent.

While Kent remains statistically viable, he would need to win a significantly higher percentage of the remaining votes — 30% above his current average — in counties where Gluesenkamp Perez is strongest, including Clark County.

The final outcome will hinge on Thursday night’s count from Clark and Thurston counties. Clark County, where Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent by 13 percentage points, has 62,000 ballots yet to be counted. Thurston County, where Kent leads by 21 points, has 34,000 ballots left.

While additional mail-in ballots may still arrive at county election offices, the number is expected to be far smaller than what is currently outstanding.

