MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Trends favor Gluesenkamp Perez win heading into Thursday’s ballot count

Nov 7, 2024, 3:15 PM

Trends favor Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY MATT MARKOVICH


Republican Joe Kent is running out of time to close the gap with incumbent Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

After Wednesday night’s ballot update, Gluesenkamp Perez has 169,426 votes to Kent’s 157,383, putting her at 51.65% to Kent’s 47.98%, a difference of 12,043 votes.

Gas clash: Who’s accused of being a ‘pompus turd’ in I-2066 legal threat

The challenge for Kent lies in the fact that he performs strongest in counties with relatively small populations, limiting his ability to close the gap.

Kent is winning in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties by a combined 16,877 votes. However, Gluesenkamp Perez leads in Pacific and Clark counties — Clark being the district’s most populous — by a total of 29,920 votes.

Looking at the ballots yet to be counted as of Wednesday, Gluesenkamp Perez has a greater opportunity to expand her lead.

There are 63,838 ballots remaining in Clark and Pacific counties, where Gluesenkamp Perez leads, compared to 42,850 in the five counties leaning toward Kent.

While Kent remains statistically viable, he would need to win a significantly higher percentage of the remaining votes — 30% above his current average — in counties where Gluesenkamp Perez is strongest, including Clark County.

‘As goes King County, so goes the state:’ WA turns into deeper blue state after 2024 election

The final outcome will hinge on Thursday night’s count from Clark and Thurston counties. Clark County, where Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent by 13 percentage points, has 62,000 ballots yet to be counted. Thurston County, where Kent leads by 21 points, has 34,000 ballots left.

While additional mail-in ballots may still arrive at county election offices, the number is expected to be far smaller than what is currently outstanding.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Trends favor Gluesenkamp Perez win heading into Thursday’s ballot count