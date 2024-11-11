A teen girl was arrested while participating in a demonstration in Belltown and downtown Seattle during the weekend.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported a 17-year-old was arrested for property damage during a march Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said around 200 people participated in the Build the People’s Movement at the Space Needle at 400 Broad Street. Demonstrators marched south on 5th Avenue from the Space Needle toward downtown Seattle.

Demonstrators were “disrupting traffic and violating municipal laws,” SPD stated.

More crime: Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside

According to an Instagram post from the group, the demonstration was meant to “fight for the world we deserve.”

“In the wake of Trump’s reelection we know now is not the time to despair, but to fight!” it included.

Community Response Group (CRG) officers reported several tags of black spray paint graffiti on concrete columns of the Seattle Monorail. Property damage was caused on 5th Avenue between Denny Way and Bell Street.

SPD said the officers found the 17-year-old suspect and arrested her for malicious mischief in the second degree. Police also recovered black spray paint as evidence and found matching paint on her hands.

Police then spoke to the staff and the Children and Family Justice Center, who declined to book her for the felony crime.

The teen was then processed at the West Precinct and released to the custody of her parents.

SPD said the graffiti is permanent and spelled out various phrases and statements. One said “Seattle with Gaza” and another “Duwamish land.” Others said “Boeing theres Blood on yo” and “SPD there’s blood in your hands.”

City service crews will be needed to remove and clean the columns.

More demonstrations: Demonstrators with around 30 vehicles slowly move south along I-5

To see additional photos of the graffiti in downtown Seattle, visit SPD’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.