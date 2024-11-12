Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Wind advisory with gusts up to 50 mph issued for tonight in Western Washington

Nov 12, 2024, 10:47 AM

weather rain...

Rain covered windshield on a car driving during a morning commute. (Photo: John Tlumacki, Getty Images)

(Photo: John Tlumacki, Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A wind advisory has been issued for Western Washington, from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

The alert warns of strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to potentially damaging wind gusts and flooding.

According to KIRO 7 meteorologists, Tuesday will start with scattered showers, isolated heavier downpours, and a chance of thunderstorms near the coast. Expect a few tenths of an inch of rain with heavier downpours throughout the day. More widespread rain, heavy at times, will begin late Tuesday afternoon and continue into early Wednesday. Some lowland areas could receive another inch of rainfall, leading to minor street flooding.

Butter safe than sorry: FDA recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco product

“The weather system is anticipated to spread rain onshore Tuesday night, turning to showers by Wednesday afternoon,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “The showers mixed with sun breaks will extend into Thursday, tapering off Friday.”

Wind will rise late Tuesday afternoon with the strongest winds from Tuesday evening until near daybreak Wednesday. Southerly winds of 20-30 mph will be common with some gusts over 40 mph near the water and on hilltops, and even hitting 50 mph across the northern waters. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Sporadic tree damage and power outages are likely.

MyNorthwest Politics: WA crowns Seattle Democrat as next Senate Majority Leader

River flooding is expected only on the Skokomish River, the region’s most flood-prone river, but all rivers and streams will be running higher and faster than usual. The coast could see four to seven inches of rain, the Cascades three to six inches, and Western Washington interiors from one to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

Mountain snow levels will start the week relatively high, ranging from about 4,000 to 5,000 feet. By Friday, snow levels are expected to drop below all mountain passes, close to 2,500 feet. Higher elevation slopes may get a foot or more of fresh snow through the week. Motorists should be prepared for snow on the roads as snow levels fall by the end of this week.

Contributing: KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest Weather

weather rain...

Bill Kaczaraba

Wind advisory with gusts up to 50 mph issued for tonight in Western Washington

A wind advisory has been issued for Western Washington, from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

4 seconds ago

November rain weather...

Ted Buehner

Western Washington weather alert: Heavy rain, mountain snow, high surf on tap

More November wet weather full of rain is on tap this week as a pair of North Pacific weather systems are expected to sweep onshore.

1 day ago

Image: A map of Snohomish County power outages as of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 can be seen ...

Steve Coogan

Crews repair power lines after outages impacted thousands in Western Washington

Crews with Snohomish PUD and Puget Sound Energy have been working to restore power all over Western Washington after bad weather.

8 days ago

november wet weather...

Ted Buehner

November is PNW’s wettest month: Here’s what to expect

Welcome to November, historically the wettest month of the year. Some also call this the beginning of the "Big Dark," with sunsets occurring before 5 p.m.

8 days ago

halloween rain...

Ted Buehner

Halloween forecast updates: How much rain will there be this week?

The big question for trick or treaters is whether those showers will taper off by Thursday evening, the night of Halloween.

15 days ago

first frost...

Ted Buehner

Overnight freezing temps have returned as Seattle’s first frost is just days away

With the nights getting longer, any nighttime clearing of the skies can result in freezing temperatures as the first frost is just days away.

19 days ago

Wind advisory with gusts up to 50 mph issued for tonight in Western Washington