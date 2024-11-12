A wind advisory has been issued for Western Washington, from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

The alert warns of strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to potentially damaging wind gusts and flooding.

According to KIRO 7 meteorologists, Tuesday will start with scattered showers, isolated heavier downpours, and a chance of thunderstorms near the coast. Expect a few tenths of an inch of rain with heavier downpours throughout the day. More widespread rain, heavy at times, will begin late Tuesday afternoon and continue into early Wednesday. Some lowland areas could receive another inch of rainfall, leading to minor street flooding.

“The weather system is anticipated to spread rain onshore Tuesday night, turning to showers by Wednesday afternoon,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “The showers mixed with sun breaks will extend into Thursday, tapering off Friday.”

Wind will rise late Tuesday afternoon with the strongest winds from Tuesday evening until near daybreak Wednesday. Southerly winds of 20-30 mph will be common with some gusts over 40 mph near the water and on hilltops, and even hitting 50 mph across the northern waters. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Sporadic tree damage and power outages are likely.

River flooding is expected only on the Skokomish River, the region’s most flood-prone river, but all rivers and streams will be running higher and faster than usual. The coast could see four to seven inches of rain, the Cascades three to six inches, and Western Washington interiors from one to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

Mountain snow levels will start the week relatively high, ranging from about 4,000 to 5,000 feet. By Friday, snow levels are expected to drop below all mountain passes, close to 2,500 feet. Higher elevation slopes may get a foot or more of fresh snow through the week. Motorists should be prepared for snow on the roads as snow levels fall by the end of this week.

Contributing: KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather

