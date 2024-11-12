Close
Large main break causes discolored water for Tacoma residents

Nov 12, 2024, 1:57 PM

tacoma main break...

A maintenance worker works to stem the flow of water from a ruptured 18 inch pipe. (Photo: Bob Chamberlin, Getty Images)

(Photo: Bob Chamberlin, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A large main break has caused discolored water for residents in Central Tacoma Tuesday, according to Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU).

The break occurred near the intersection of South Tacoma Way and South M Street. The cause came from planned maintenance and has since been solved, but residents are still being asked to watch out for any remaining water discoloration.

More public maintenance: Mass problems for Western Washington’s mass transit

“Late evening, on Monday, Nov. 11, a contractor performing planned work caused a large water main break near the intersection of South Tacoma Way and South M Street,” TPU wrote on social media. “This has resulted in discolored water for a large portion of Tacoma and a boil water notice for two customers very near the break.”

Anyone who experienced discolored water is asked not to use their water for the next several hours, the post said.

Work crews repaired the main break just before 10 a.m., and TPU took water samples to test for quality.

“We still recommend that impacted customers run their taps to see if their water is running clear,” TPU wrote on X. “If not, they should stop running the water and try again in an hour or two. Discoloration is not expected to have any water quality concerns.”

More on Pierce County: Pierce County officials get bigger raises than initially approved

Water quality concerns can be reported to TPU at (253) 502-8207 or waterquality@cityoftacoma.org.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

