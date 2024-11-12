The Kent Police Department (KPD) is reminding citizens who don’t speak English or are hard of hearing, they can still use 911.

The announcement comes after officers arrested a domestic violence suspect. KPD reported, via a Facebook post Tuesday, the family involved in the incident did not know they could call 911 if they did not speak English.

“911 is for EVERYONE,” wrote the department.

KPD said if someone does not speak English, they should state their language after the 911 operator answers.

“They will get an interpreter on the line for you quickly,” the post stated. “Please do not hesitate to call 911 if you need help.”

KPD added that along with non-English speakers, those who are hard of hearing can access 911. People can text 911 almost anywhere in the state and ask for Police, Fire, Medic help. However, while texting may be an easier option, police said to save it for a last resort so the text line doesn’t get bogged down for those who actually need it.

The department also said 911 is not able to receive photos or links.

If someone is having a mental health crisis, they can call or text 988. For additional resources, visit The Washington Recovery Help Line’s website.

Neighbor alerts Kent police of domestic violence incident

On Sunday, Kent officers were sent to an apartment in the 1100 block of Kent Kangley Road after a witness called in about something suspicious going on in a neighboring apartment.

While police were on their way, 911 upgraded the incident to a possible stabbing and additional officers were sent. They were told multiple children were in and around the apartment.

An officer found a 44-year-old woman who said her 47-year-old husband had assaulted her, according to KPD. The wife told the officer that during an argument, he grabbed her hair and dragged her around the apartment while threatening to kill her. She also said he bit her hand, armed himself with an edged weapon and again threatened to kill her while holding the weapon.

People in the apartment, including the couple’s adult children tried to separate their father from their mother and were partially successful.

Police reported they later found out the father also punched his 18-year-old daughter in the stomach and face when she tried to intervene.

“The scene was chaotic,” KPD stated. “It was initially unclear where the suspect was inside the home when officers arrived, and if there were additional victims.”

Officers said they heard screaming when they arrived and moved toward the sound. They reported they found the father in a bedroom, armed with the edged weapon, being held by a juvenile boy and juvenile girl to keep him from leaving the room.

The officers took the father into custody and disarmed him without further injury to anyone. He was booked for two counts of assault, domestic violence and one count of felony harassment, domestic violence for his alleged threats to kill his wife.

