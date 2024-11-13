Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Second person remains missing in case of found pregnant woman from Auburn

Nov 13, 2024, 8:12 AM

woman auburn missing...

Jackelin Perez, who was missing on Oct. 13 for approximately a week. (Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Jackelin Perez was kidnapped from her Auburn apartment on Oct. 13 and found alive in Mexico 10 days later before being sent back to her native country, Guatemala. But, according to court documents obtained by KIRO Newsradio, a second person was also taken in the violent Auburn kidnapping.

The second person taken, a 17-year-old identified as “E.G.,” is still missing, as of this reporting.

More on Jackelin Perez: Missing pregnant woman from Auburn found alive in Mexico

According to KIRO 7, Jackelin Perez’s husband, Anderson Jordan, told authorities that his wife was alone at their apartment on I Street Northeast in Auburn when a friend, “E.G.,” came by to drop off $2,000 he had allegedly borrowed. E.G. knew the couple through the husband’s construction work and Jordan had previously lent him money over the past few months.

When Jordan returned home from work, he found the front door was left open and that Jackelin was missing. A witness at the apartment complex noticed Jackelin left her apartment with two Latino men in a hurry, barefoot and only partially made up, according to KIRO 7.

One of the Latino men allegedly confronted the witness, brandishing a firearm and asking, “Who do you work for? What do you bang? Do you work for Gato?”

Detectives identified a black Honda made between 2017 and 2020 as the vehicle Perez and E.G. were taken in.

With the FBI’s involvement, authorities tracked the suspect to Houston, Texas and arrested him. According to Perez, she and the teen were taken from the apartment by gunpoint and were eventually brought to Tijuana. When Mexican officials found Perez, she was taken back to her native country of Guatemala.

More missing individuals: Marysville boy who went missing in 2021 found in Seattle; father arrested

According to Perez, E.G. was distressed and crying at times.

The Auburn Police Department, the FBI and the DEA continue to investigate the exact whereabouts of E.G., who remains missing, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

woman auburn missing...

Frank Sumrall

Second person remains missing in case of found pregnant woman from Auburn

According to court documents, a second person, a 17-year-old, was taken in the violent Auburn kidnapping and remains missing.

3 seconds ago

Photo: A Kent Police Department vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Kent police reminds non-English speakers, those hard of hearing they can still use 911

The Kent Police Department is reminding citizens who don't speak English or are hard of hearing, they can still use 911.

17 hours ago

Image:The Seattle Police Department was on the scene in the Chinatown-International District Friday...

Steve Coogan and Luke Duecy

New info about suspect accused in series of Seattle stabbings revealed

Prosecutors in King County are releasing new information about the man arrested on suspicion of multiple Seattle stabbings.

2 days ago

Photo: A teen girl was arrested following a demonstration in downtown Seattle....

Julia Dallas

17-year-old girl arrested during downtown Seattle demonstration

A teen girl was arrested while participating in a demonstration in Belltown and downtown Seattle during the weekend.

2 days ago

yelm homeowner...

Frank Sumrall

Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yelm homeowner after a body was discovered inside the suspect’s home.

2 days ago

bellingham police...

Frank Sumrall

Wanted suspect last seen leaving Bellingham-area hospital in scrubs

The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a man wanted for several crimes who left a hospital.

2 days ago

Second person remains missing in case of found pregnant woman from Auburn