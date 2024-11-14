Close
Horses run free on Tacoma city streets after breaking out of their stalls

Nov 14, 2024, 7:08 AM

Horses running free on McKinley Avenue and 72nd Street in Tacoma after they broke out of their stalls, captured by police bodycam footage. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two horses took to the streets in Pierce County, galloping along McKinley Avenue and 72nd Street in Tacoma after they broke out of their stalls.

The horses — 3-year-old Niño and 4-year-old Chuché — were eventually corralled by their owners. Both horses have returned to their barn, now with double locks on the stall doors.

Despite the chaotic scene, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported no property damage occurred, and no one was hurt.

“They’re really playful and, like today, they’re active. They love trouble,” the owners told KIRO 7. “They know us. We know them perfectly, and they mean everything to us. They’re pretty much family.”

According to one of the owners, Enrique, the horses broke down their stall doors. When the police arrived to help corral them, the horses got spooked. Bodycam footage of the horses on the loose can be seen here.

“They see the cop lights and start running everywhere and getting scared,” Luis, one of Enrique’s cousins, told KIRO 7. “So we’re trying to calm down as much as possible and get them corralled in one circle so we can get them. But yeah, it was tough.”

Still, Enrique, Luis and the rest of the team that spent Tuesday night chasing down Niño and Chuché were thankful for the assistance responding police units were able to provide.

“They were a lot of help and we appreciate everything they did helping out and being there to keep us safe to keep everyone else safe, too,” Luis said.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

