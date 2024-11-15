Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Auburn police warn businesses of woman claiming racism for money

Nov 15, 2024, 1:44 PM

Police are warning of a scam in Auburn where a woman allegedly claims a business is racist for money. (Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is warning businesses of a recent scam.

APD reported, via Facebook Thursday, a woman is going into stores, falsely accusing them of racism and demanding large amounts of money as refunds without providing proof of purchase.

Local crime: Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Everett

Police stated there are currently multiple warrants for the woman’s arrest in both Pierce and King Counties. APD added her most recent attempt to get cash happened Nov. 12, when she stole more than $800 from three different businesses in Auburn.

“If she comes into your store, do NOT give her any money and call 911 immediately,” the department wrote.

The same woman is accused of conducting a chicken scam in September 2023, according to FOX 13 reporter Dave Rose.

Rose stated the woman had two warrants out for her arrest and that Pierce County prosecutors charged her with two counts of extortion in the second degree and theft in the second degree.

According to Rose, citing court documents, the woman allegedly went into businesses and demanded the manager give her a refund, claiming she was discriminated against. She would allegedly tell the manager she made a large purchase of chicken for her church and the food was bad.

‘Blood on your hands:’ UW president Cauce’s home, car vandalized

In the September FOX 13 story, the woman was described as 31 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Rose also reported the woman was arrested in Tacoma in 2021 and was taken into custody at the Silver Cloud Inn on Ruston Way. She was booked into the King County jail for alleged organized retail theft and held without bail.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

