Elysian Brewing to shut down Georgetown brewery operations

After months of union negotiations that apparently went nowhere, the owners of the Elysian Brewery in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood have decided to shut down operations.

Anheuser-Bush acquired Elysian Brewery in 2015. Employees voted in August of last year to unionize and become part of Teamsters Local 117. At the time, brewery workers voted 62 percent in favor of becoming a union shop.

According to the Washington Beer Blog, Anheuser-Busch will shut down the brewery on December 31st. One source told the blog the closure will put as many as 90 employees out of work. But another source claimed the shutdown will impact very few employees.

Employees and union leaders have tried to negotiate a new contract with brewery owners for several months, but recent talks had stalled. In late September, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told KIRO7 News the company was waiting for union negotiators to return to the bargaining table.

At the time, it was reported workers were holding out for what they were calling “fair wages” and better retirement benefits.

The Washington Beer Blog reports the taproom at the Georgetown location has been permanently closed and one employee reports all workers at the brewery were laid off.

According to other insiders, each variety of the company’s specialty brews, such as Space Dust IPA, will now be brewed at other Anheuser-Busch facilities. That reportedly includes the Elysian Brewery on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, which is the brand’s original location.

It’s unclear whether operations will continue at the brand’s third location, Elysian Fields. That brew pub is located on Seattle’s First Avenue across the street from the city’s sports stadiums, Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. Elysian Fields opened at that location in 2006.

One impacted employee told the Washington Beer Blog, “All but two of the production brewery staff have until the end of the year. Those two employees will now work at the Capitol Hill brewery. The Brewmaster and Lead Brewer were also let go. The same thing happened at Golden Road.”

Golden Road is another craft beer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch that operates four brew pubs in Los Angeles, Anaheim and Huntington Beach, California.

The employee also stated that some marketing and sales positions will be retained in Seattle, as part of a consolidation.

It’s unclear whether the closure of the Georgetown facility is related to employees voting to unionize.

According to the Washington Beer Blog, at least one impacted employees felt there was a connection, saying “I think so, but [I] would never really know.”

Neither Anheuser-Busch nor Elysian Brewing have released any official statement regarding the brewery’s closure.

Anheuser-Busch has a long-standing relationship with union workers. Nationwide, about 5,000 of its employees are members of the Teamsters union.

In March, the company reached a new agreement with workers that managers said recognized and rewarded team members, while positioning the company for long-term success.

On the company’s website it released the following statement on the new agreement:

“This new five-year collective bargaining agreement builds on our existing industry-leading package of wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits, along with job security provisions for employees at our 12 major U.S. breweries—it’s the latest example of Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to brew the best beer and provide the best jobs in our industry.”

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Elysian Brewing Company is the second-largest brewery in the state of Washington. It produced 49,885 barrels of beer last year, the equivalent of 1.55 million gallons. In 2022, it produced 56,272 barrels.

The only brewery to produce more in the state was the Georgetown Brewing Company, which produced 121,290 barrels last year.

It’s unknown what will happen to Elysian’s popular “Great Pumpkin Beer Fest” which has been held in Georgetown for the last 20 years. The event is attended by hundreds who enjoy the beer and the carnival-like atmosphere.

The festival raises money for Seattle’s “Vera Project,” an all-ages nonprofit dedicated to encouraging youth-driven music and art, through performing venues, silk-screen printing, a recording studio and art gallery.

